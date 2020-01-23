Livestock Marketeers 2020 Hall of Fame induction

Pictured, left to right, are J. Neil Orth, Jeff Aegerter, Bruce Brooks, John Goggins, Alan Sears, Hoover Case, Bruce Bradley and Don Birk

Photo courtesy Livestock Marketeers

DENVER — The Livestock Marketeers, an informal fraternity of livestock fieldmen, auctioneers, sale managers and related livestock business leaders met for their 55th Annual Banquet at the National Western Club on Jan. 18. The 2020 inductees into the Hall of Fame were Hoover Case, Marshfield, Mo., Alan Sears, Eaton, Colo., and Jerry Gliko (Posthumous), Belt, Mont.

CASE

Hoover Case, of Marshfield, Mo., has dedicated most of his life to auctioneering purebred cattle and helping youth in agriculture. In 1966, 16-year-old Hoover Case stepped into the sale ring with his Charolais heifer at the American Royal Charolais Sale. Case remembered, “George Morse was the auctioneer on the block. I listened to him and decided that was what I wanted to do.”

For the last 36 years Case has been heavily involved with Santa Gertrudis, Beefmaster-Brangus, Simbrah and other “eared” breeds, auctioneering purebred sales from Texas to Florida. Highlights of his career include selling the King Ranch 150th Anniversary sale in 2003, as well as continuing to this day selling registered livestock around the country after a devastating onset of bacterial meningitis left him paralyzed in 1993.

Hoover and his wife, Susan, reside in Marshfield. They have three children, six grandchildren and another on the way in March. Case said “It is truly an honor to be a member of the Livestock Marketeers. The privilege of working with so many great people in the purebred livestock business is an honor I shall cherish forever. Thank you.”

SEARS

Alan Sears resides in Eaton, Colo., with his wife Diane, daughter Abby Kate and son James. Sears has dedicated his life to the livestock marketing industry with jobs in both production agriculture and media publication. His vast knowledge of all thing’s cattle makes him an invaluable resource for purebred and commercial cattlemen across the country.

After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in animal science he began his career with Shorthorn Country, a position he held for 10 years. From then until now he has held positions at the: Drovers Journal, North American Limousin Foundation and The Western Ag Reporter. Sears also had another stint with the Shorthorn Country as well as Dieter Brothers in South Dakota and Five Star Cattle Systems.

Sears currently works for the Western Ag Reporter as well as owning and operating Sears Marketing Service. You can see Sears working the ring at numerous production, feeder calf or horse sales across America. When not serving as a ringman he is either managing the sale or helping buyers make selection decisions. Sers said, “I am truly humbled to be inducted into this great fraternity along side so many other talented individuals.”

GLIKO (Posthumous)

Jerry Gliko was a lifelong member of the livestock marketing fraternity. From his first job with the American Hereford Association to his ultimate position at the Western Livestock Journal, Gliko was one of the most well-liked and vibrant personalities on sale day. Many breeders commented on his warm demeanor and professional attitude while serving those positions. His presence at the sale and in the industry is missed by many people.