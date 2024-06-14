Livestock Marketeers hold annual banquet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Livestock Marketeers recently held their 59th Annual Hall of Fame banquet. This year’s event was held at the American Shorthorn Association in Platte Woods, Mo. The 2024 inductees were Darryl Rahn, Virginia, Ill., and Roger Jacobs, Billings, Mont.

Darryl Rahn was born and raised on a farm in Lanark, Ill., before attending Illinois State University. Darryl, along with his brother-in-law Don Cagwin, managed the Questing Hills operation before they began their sale management careers by hosting the first ever National Maine Anjou Sale in Louisville, Ky. Rahn’s career spans cattle breeding, insurance sales, sale management, ad sales and print media design as well as breed association work. Rahn and his wife Carole had two children Andy and Angela after they married.

After graduating from North Dakota State University Roger Jacobs took a job with the American Angus Association in 1977 and from 1981–1983 he served as the Angus Journal Fieldman for the Western U.S. and Western Canada. After his tenure with Angus, Jacobs began his career as a purebred livestock auctioneer. Jacobs has served as the voice of many of the most successful purebred herds in the nation. Jacobs not only helps conduct the auction on sale day, but he also serves as a trusted adviser to his clients throughout the year. Jacobs and Sandy were married in 1979 and have been blessed with three daughters and eight grandchildren.

The Livestock Marketeers is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the history and advancement of the Livestock Marketing profession. The Livestock Marketeers banquet is held each summer in Kansas City in conjunction with the Marketeers Classic Golf Tournament. All proceeds from the event go to help fund the Livestock Marketeers Scholarship that is being awarded for the first time this year.

Juniors exhibit champions at 2024 Western Regional Junior Angus Show

Junior Angus members traveled to Reno, Nev., to compete in the 2024 Western Regional Junior Angus Show, April 12. Chris Cassady, Saint Charles, Ill., evaluated the 109 owned females, 29 bred-and-owned females, 11 bred-and-owned bulls, one cow-calf pair and 17 steers. Josh Mavencamp, Bliss, Idaho, evaluated the 16 phenotype and genotype females before selecting champions.

Jayce Dickerson, Paradise, Kan., showed the grand champion owned female that first claimed junior champion. RW Saras Dream 207 is a March 2022 daughter of PVF Blackbird 7077.

Lakeview Sandy 2334 captured reserve grand champion owned female. Cora Habein, Bend, Ore., showed the September 2022 daughter of Gateway Follow Me F163 that first won senior calf champion.

Kasey Meyer, Blue Hill, Neb., led the grand champion bred-and-owned female, KLM Missie 2368. The March 2023 daughter of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838 first won junior calf champion.

SM Lazy JB Saras Dream 373 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned female for Saige Martin, Hereford, Texas. She’s the April 2023 daughter of Young Dale Honour 16H and first won reserve junior calf champion.

Bar S Dueces 3519 received grand champion bred-and-owned bull for Jayce Dickerson. He is the March 2023 son of Malsons Insight 96H and first won junior calf champion.

Avery Kimble, Montrose, Colo., showed the reserve grand champion bred-and-owned bull. AR Lazy JB Offroad 3177 is a May 2023 son of Lazy JB Sagebrush 1801 and first claimed summer calf champion.

Tymber Billman, Blackfoot, Idaho, led the grand champion cow-calf pair. Blairswest Erica 5H is the January 2020 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153. Her October 2023 bull calf sired by SCC SCH 24 Karat 838 is at side.

C4 Casino received grand champion steer honors for Harper Hicks, Olympia, Wash. He is the March 2023 son of KR Casino 6243.

Ellie Turley, La Grande, Ore., showed the reserve grand champion steer. McCoy 24K Gold 3304-2323 is an April 2023 son of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838.

Peyton Wood, Montague, Calif., showed the grand champion female in the phenotype and genotype portion of the show. PVF Missie 3082 is the April 2023 daughter of PVF Marvel 9185 and first won division 3 champion.

Brooke Davis, Belmont, Wis., led the reserve grand champion female in the phenotype and genotype portion of the show. Marda Asti 322 is the December 2022 daughter of Crouch Congress. She first claimed reserve division 4 champion.