Livestock Marketeers induct two into Hall of Fame

DENVER — The Livestock Marketeers, An informal fraternity of livestock fieldmen, auctioneers, sale managers and related livestock business leaders, met for their 53rd Annual Banquet at the National Western Club on Jan. 13. The event was hosted by American Live Stock, master of ceremonies was J. Neil Orth, executive vice president of the American-International Charolais Association and 1984 Hall of Fame inductee.

The Livestock Marketeers group was formed in 1965 by Harry Green, Ross Miller and Claud Willett. Their purpose was to establish a fraternal organization of livestock professionals, and to make annual awards to encourage younger members of the industry to succeed in their chosen profession.

Tim Lackey grew up showing and selling Hereford cattle on his diversified family farm in Shelbina, Mo., where he was very active at the local and state level. His college career was interrupted after his freshman year when he was drafted by the U.S. Army to serve a tour in Germany. After his tour of duty, he returned to the University of Missouri to graduate with a bachelor's in animal science. While attending MU he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and competed on the meat and livestock judging teams, where he was second-high individual at Louisville in 1977.

Quickly joining the workforce Lackey went to work for the Drovers Journal in 1978 where he covered the state of Missouri for nine years. In 1987 he left Drovers to spend more time on his family farm where, along with his brother Kerry, they maintain 500 acres of crops and 120 cows. Lackey has stayed active in the marketing circles as he covers sales for various publications as well as real estate auctions.

Lackey plans to continue raising cattle and working ring side as long as he is able.

Mark Smith was born and raised in Jefferson City, Mo., and attended Jefferson City Public Schools, graduating in 1974. In 1978 Smith graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in animal science. While at Mizzou, Smith was active in Farmhouse Fraternity, Block and Bridle Club and was a member of the livestock judging team in 1976-77.

Upon graduation in 1979, Smith took a job for The Record Stockman in Denver and moved to North Platte, Neb., as field editor for Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. In 1980, Smith went to work for the Limousin World in Fort Collins, Colo., and covered the states in the upper Midwest.

In 1983, Smith joined Ken Holloway and Bruce Brooks at American Cattle Services, of Chattanooga Okla., where they managed Limousin Sales across the country and Canada. In 1987, Smith was hired by the North American Limousin Foundation of Denver as the director of advertising and member services. In 1990, Smith went to work for Symens Brothers Limousin in Amherst, S.D. and in partnership with Symens Brothers started and managed Limi-Gene Semen Sales and Consulting, then located in Longmont, Colo.

In 2000, Smith and his wife Deidre started Grasssroots Genetics, a Semen Sales and Consulting Business and Grassroots Insurance, a Livestock Insurance business featuring the products of American Live Stock, a division of Markel Insurance Services.

Smith has served as a past board member for the Iowa Limousin Association and was a national board member and past national president of the North American Limousin Foundation. He has been married for 25 years to Deidre Smith and they reside in Ankeny, Iowa.