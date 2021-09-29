Livestock Marketing Report to be added to the CR

The extension of the Livestock Marketing Report program will be added to the continuing resolution to fund the government, a Senate Agriculture Committee source told The Hagstrom Report today.

Both the Senate and the House need to pass the CR by Thursday at midnight to avoid a government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the committee, introduced a bill Monday to extend the program, which expires Thursday at midnight, through Dec. 31.

Stabenow and Boozman announced a markup on the measure today, but a committee source said the markup had been canceled and that it would be added to the CR.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., on Sept. 17 introduced a bill that would extend the program until 2022.

Through LMR, packers and importers submit purchase and sales of livestock and livestock products to the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Marketing Service. AMS then issues more than 300 market reports each week detailing livestock and meat price trends, contracting agreements, and supply and demand conditions while protecting the confidentiality of proprietary transactions, according to an AMS background paper.

LMR was established in 1999 out of livestock producers’ concerns about growing concentration in the industry.