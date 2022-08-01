Livestock producers asked to petition for cost-share programs to reduce risks of predator damage

U.S. Department of Agriculture leadership has asked the Western Landowners Alliance to demonstrate demand from producers for cost-share programs for landowner-implemented conflict prevention, including fencing, range riding and carcass management, to reduce risks of predator damage to livestock operations. Communicating producer need will advance the adoption of cost-sharing conflict prevention programs by Natural Resources Conservation Service.

This funding is crucial to the future of ranching and wildlife in the West. As part of that effort, we’re sending a letter to NRCS Western Region State Conservationists and national USDA leadership, and we need as many livestock producer signatures on that letter as possible.

You can read the letter at https://www.dropbox.com/s/kmnii7657dmgjo8/NRCS%20State%20Cons_producer%20sign-on%20letter_vf.070822.pdf?dl=0&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6354c34f-dfe7-434a-ba8d-97057eda2229.

People can sign on to the letter by visiting this petition page: https://westernlandowners.salsalabs.org/SignontoLettertoNRCSforPredatorRiskManagement/index.html .