Livestock Producers Freedom Rally to be held in SD

Two national cattle organizations, United States Cattlemen’s Association and R-CALF USA will co-host the Livestock Producers Freedom Rally in Rapid City, S.D., Oct. 7, 2024, beginning at 10 a.m. MDT in the Rushmore Room of the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center.

The event will focus primarily on animal identification, with speakers to address the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s rule mandating electronic identification (EID) eartags for cattle and bison moving interstate. Highlighted speakers include U.S. Rep Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., who has introduced a joint resolution pursuant to the Congressional Review Act to block the mandate. Joining her on stage will be Corbitt Wall, a commercial cattle market analyst known for DV Auctions “Feeder Flash” daily report, who has openly criticized the idea of mandatory electronic identification.

USCA President Justin Tupper and R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard will discuss their organization’s opposition to the mandate and actions to overturn it.

South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Executive Director Doris Lauing stated, “The SDSGA is honored and proud to be a supporter of this event. We are overwhelmed with the participation and out-reach that we are receiving from livestock producers, auction barns and state organizations showing unison of these two national cattle organizations. Even though organizations do not agree on all policy, it is great to see this unity showing support on this issue. It is our hopes that this is only the first of many stepping-stones of uniting livestock producers across the United States while protecting our freedoms and our way of life.”

Attendees will also hear from South Dakota State Rep. Marty Overweg and Wyoming State Rep. Chip Neiman supporting state legislation opposing the use of electronic ID in their state.

The rally is supported by organizations from across the country including the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming, the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska, Montana Cattlemen’s Association, Iowa Stockgrowers Association, Colorado Independent Cattle Growers Association, Southern Colorado Livestock Association, Oklahoma Independent Stockgrowers Association, Cattle Producers of Washington, and Buckeye Quality Beef Association. Additional supporters are being added.

The event will be live-streamed through http://www.Cattle USA.com and http://www.DVAuction.com and the event will also be recorded.

The Livestock Producers Freedom Rally will kick off the SDSGA Annual Convention which is set for Oct. 7-9, 2024. Whereas the Rally is free to the public, pre-registration for the SDSGA convention is required for determination of meal count. However rally attendees are welcome to attend, listen to the speakers and visit the vendors following the rally until 4:30 p.m. at no charge. Learn more about the rally and the convention by visiting http://www.southdakotastockgrowers.org . Registration and payment options are available online.