Livestock producers will bear the brunt of Colorado wolf ‘reintroduction’

“Defenders of Wildlife, Rocky Mountain Wolf Project and other groups pushing for wolf “reintroduction” in Colorado are celebrating their recent victory. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and Gunnison Stockgrowers’ Association tried to stop the reintroduction by filing a complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado saying that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife failed to complete an environmental impact statement before bringing wolves into the state, but a federal judge denied the groups’ request.

So in the end, five wolves from three packs in Oregon were released into Colorado on Monday.

If I were an animal activist I wouldn’t get too exited. The same fate that wolves suffer in Oregon for depredation is sure to be duplicated here in Colorado.

If you go to https://dfw.state.or.us/wolves/updates.html you can see the wolf activity in Oregon as detailed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

For example, “Under the authorization beginning Nov. 21, 2023, ODFW staff have killed six wolves from the Black Pines Pack in response to chronic depredation of livestock.”

“Under the permit authorized on Aug. 4, 2023, one wolf (of two authorized) from the Lookout Mtn Pack was lethally removed by USDA Wildlife Services in response to chronic depredation of livestock.”

“ODFW has authorized lethal removal of up to two wolves from the chronically depredating Keating Pack in Baker County. A producer requested lethal removal after four confirmed depredation events in the AKWA in October, including three separate events confirmed on Oct. 15.”

“Four wolves from the Five Points Pack have been lethally removed by USDA Wildlife Service in response to chronic depredation of livestock. The wolves (two adult females, one adult male and a yearling female) were removed on four separate days in late July and early August on the forest allotment of one of the producers impacted, per the terms of the permit.”

According to the ODFW annual report, in 2022, 78 incidents of livestock depredation were reported in Oregon, 71 livestock animals and three working dogs were killed and six wolves were lethally removed in response to chronic depredation.

Yes, farmers and ranchers who run livestock are being trained in how to deal with wolves but that doesn’t guarantee their animals won’t be attacked by wolves.

And, as I’ve said before, if wolves want to come to Colorado they can, there is nothing stopping them. I believe wolves would prefer to live in less populated areas where they won’t be bothered.

Then as I was writing this Rachel Gabel, The Fence Post assistant editor, called me to tell me that Oregon sent Colorado two wolves from the known depredating Five Points Pack as mentioned above. And them she learned that other wolves released in Colorado were from depredating packs in Oregon. Read more about the wolves welcomed into Colorado in Gabel’s story on page ???

In a story in the Denver Post titled “Colorado secures the first wolves for reintroduction from Oregon” that ran on Thursday, Dec. 21, Colorado Parks and Wildlife were quoted saying, officials “will make efforts to transplant wolves that have not been involved in repeated depredations.”

Obviously, their efforts weren’t good enough.

I guess you can’t blame Oregon as the wolves are troublesome and sending them off to Colorado would mean less problems for them to deal with.

But Colorado livestock producers need to know how this happened and what can be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. This is just another reason why people don’t trust government or government agencies to look after their best interests.