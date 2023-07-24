Livestock sales under the microscope

I read an article in The Hagstrom Report this week entitled “Study: Are American live animal markets dangerous to humans?”

The idea is being studied about by researchers at Harvard and New York University who, unlike most of us, still believe the coronavirus was caused when it jumped from an animal to a human at a market selling live animals in Wuhan, China.

The Harvard Gazette, to put the fear of God in people, published an article entitled “COVID-19 came from animals. Why aren’t we working to prevent new scourge?”

I didn’t run the article in the magazine because, frankly, I found it to be totally ridiculous. In the U.S. farmers and ranchers have been selling their livestock through live animal markets for centuries and there has never, to my knowledge, been any outbreaks of deadly diseases.

Not to mention that most reasonable people realize the virus leaked from a lab in China where they were studying coronaviruses.

But don’t ask me, where the virus came from, as Jon Stewart, who typically sides with liberals who embrace the wet market theory, said about its origin on The Late Show, “‘Oh my God, there’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened?'” Stewart added. “Like, ‘Oh, I don’t know, maybe a steam shovel mated with a cocoa bean?’ Or it’s the f—ing chocolate factory.”

Stewart took a lot of crap because of that remark but he is right, why would you look at a wet market as the source of the coronavirus outbreak rather than a lab where coronaviruses were being studied? Not to mention, the virus was first contracted by a researcher in the lab.

But putting aside the origin of the coronavirus, it seems to me these researchers have a solution and are in search of a problem. The article goes on to state that these live animal markets are a problem because the agencies that regulate them don’t communicate. And, according to Ann Linder, the lead researcher on the report, “We need a unifying, comprehensive scheme that can knit together these gaps and a guiding public health mandate that governs these industries and guides these agencies.”

I’m pretty sure, none of these researchers has even been to a live animal sale and probably have never even been in close contact with livestock. To compare livestock sales to a live animal market in China is not only a slap in the face to our livestock sale barns but it is ridiculous. No, doubt the people in China who run their live animal markets are just as enraged but they probably can’t express themselves as freely as we in America can.

Do you suppose they conducted a study in China to make sure that the live animal markets there were safe and could never again release a virus that kills millions of people in the world?

There are a lot of serious issues in the livestock industry that need to be studied and solved, this is not one of them. Although I would love to poo poo this and say it will never happen. There are probably some deep pocketed idiots who have never and never intend to attend a livestock sale, who will plunk down money to pay for such a useless study.

Next thing you know, the U.S. will come out with a mandate that your livestock wear masks.

To read the story about the study in the Harvard Gazette, go to https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/07/covid-19-came-from-animals-why-arent-we-working-to-prevent-new-scourge/ .

As a side note: If researchers want something to study that is sure to make headlines, they should take a look into the production of Barbie dolls and their accessories. How much petroleum is used in the manufacture of these products versus say straws or plastic bags? And where are they manufactured?