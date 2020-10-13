Livestock Services’ renovations boast increased safety and new technology

A new bud flow tub is one of many new additions that provide increased safety in the handling and treatment area for Livestock Services at K-State's Veterinary Health Center. Renovations will benefit clients, clinicians and veterinary students.

Photo courtesy K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Livestock Services’ handling and treatment area in the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center has recently undergone significant renovations and is now open to patients.

According to Matt Miesner, section head and clinical professor in Livestock Services at the Veterinary Health Center, improvements not only came from a need for structural repair, but also a need to ensure the standards of modern, safe, efficient and low-stress animal handling methods. He said these changes will benefit clients, clinicians and veterinary students.

“We will be able to process more patients more safely and efficiently, and students will have the opportunity to see more cases safely and experience multiple handling methods recommended by leading experts in the cattle industry,” Miesner said. “Clients should see an efficient, safe and modern service for their animals.”

Upgrades include:

• New drive-thru unloading feature to improve patient drop-off and pickup.

• Holding pens, alleyways, sweep and bud tub handling of cattle to improve output and safer movement of patients.

• A new tilt chute provides increased versatility to examine a variety of large animal patients that present for lameness.

• An upgraded obstetrics handling area will improve services provided for pregnancy-related disorders.

“It is our mission to meet the highest accreditation compliance standards,” said Elizabeth Davis, interim director for the Veterinary Health Center. “With this aim in mind, we planned for structural and equipment upgrades to provide optimal patient care and teaching space. We are pleased to have these upgrades complete which will allow us to provide high-quality large animal patient care in a contemporary facility.”

The team began brainstorming ideas a few years ago, through careful design they developed plans that would be ideally suited for Veterinary Health Center clientele and their livestock. The project broke ground in February and was finished in just six months. During this time, clients delivered patients to an alternate receiving area.

Miesner said Livestock Services is incredibly grateful to its clients for their patience through the renovation process and looks forward to providing services in the newly renovated facility.

Merck Animal Health and the Veterinary Health Center made the renovations possible.

To schedule an appointment, please call (785) 532-5700 or learn more about the livestock services section at vet.k-state.edu/vhc/services/livestock-services.