Loaded Cheesy Mashed Potato Balls | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pouch roasted garlic mashed potatoes

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup milk

3 slices bacon

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 large egg

2 tablespoons snipped chives

1 1/2 cup Progresso panko bread crumbs

4 cups vegetable oil

Cook the potatoes according to package directions.

You'll use the butter and milk for this.

Once the potatoes are made, let cool to room temperature.

Render your bacon until crispy.

Set aside on paper towels; crumble into bacon bits.

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, cheese, egg, chives and bacon bits; ,mix until thoroughly combined.

Using your hands, roll mixture into one-inch balls.

Toss in the panko until covered all over.

Set aside on a plate to rest 15 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large, wide pot.

Once hot enough, gently lower the balls into the hot oil, and fry until golden all over.

Continue in batches, and set aside on paper towels to drain.

Garnish with chives and serve immediately.