Local 4-H clubs volunteer at annual spring tea event

Adams County 4-H members stopped serving tea and goodies, just long enough to pose for a picture at the Adams County Historical Society's spring tea. Courtesy photo

Several members of the Good Luck 4-H Club were joined by some other local 4-H club volunteers at the Annual Spring/Easter Tea Event, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Adams County Historical Society.

The event, which was open to the public, to help raise funds for the Adams County Historical Society which is a 501C3 organization.

The event was well-attended, with over 100 people participating in the afternoons event. Guests enjoyed sipping on tea from adorably decorated tea cups and tables. Volunteer 4-Her’s plated and served finger foods and desserts, and kept the tables well attended and tea pots full.

Attendees also enjoyed various giveaways including a beautiful handmade quilt, a bird house, and many other hand-crafted prizes.

Guests also had the opportunity to learn more about the Historical Society and a bit about the Good Luck 4-H Club volunteers. The Good Luck 4-H club, which has been active in the community for over 88 years, focuses on leadership development, community service and hands-on learning activities in areas such as agriculture, science and technology.

“We’re proud of the volunteer work we do in the community, and events like this help us to spread the word about our club.” said Payton Pietras, Good Luck 4-H Club member.

The Good Luck 4-H Club is already planning for its next event, a 4-H alumni dinner which will take place on April 29. For more information about the club or to get involved, contact Gloria Cundall at Gacundall@outlook.com .

One of the beautiful table settings displayed at the spring tea. Courtesy photo

