Local 4-H members compete in livestock judging contest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – Lincoln County 4-H members competed in the 2022 Premier Animal Science Event livestock judging contest in Lincoln, Neb., on June 23, 2022.

The contestants judged swine, sheep, goats and cattle while also giving reasons for their placings of those animals. In the contest, the contestants were scored for their placings of the animals and their reasonings.

The Lincoln County intermediate team received fourth place overall at the state PASE livestock judging contest with team members Cauy Robinson, Allyson Kemp, Regan Martin and Keigan Kershner.

The remaining results from the PASE livestock judging contest are as follows:

Intermediate team: first high overall swine, second high overall reasons and second high overall sheep/goats

Cauy Robinson: 18th overall individual — cattle, third overall individual — reasons, eighth overall — sheep/goats, third overall — swine, and sixth high individual overall

Allyson Kemp: Intermediate high overall individual, first in sheep/goats, fourth in cattle, fifth in reasons and seventh in swine

Brylie Robinson: Senior seventh high overall individual — reasons and 25th high overall individual — cattle

Senior livestock judger, Brylie Robinson, placed seventh high overall individual — reasons and 25th high overall individual — cattle. Courtesy photo



Matt Bruns: Senior second high overall individual sheep/goats, fourth in cattle, fourth place high overall individual reasons, and fifth high place overall individual

Senior livestock judger, Matt Bruns, who was fifth high place overall individual. Courtesy photo



Jake Henry: Senior 16th overall high individual — swine and 20th overall individual out of 99.