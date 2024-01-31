Local cattleman honored with Outstanding Service to Panhandle Agriculture award

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff held its Holiday Banquet with faculty and staff on Jan. 5 at the Weborg Center in Gering.

The annual PREEC award for Outstanding Service to Panhandle Agriculture was awarded to Ivan Rush, an emeritus professor of beef nutrition at the Panhandle Research & Extension Center.

“The award recognizes someone who provides outstanding service to agriculture in western Nebraska,” said Mitchell Stephenson, Nebraska Extension range management specialist and PREEC associate center director. “The criteria include the value of work they’ve done, cooperation with UNL specialists and educators; leadership in agriculture; community service other than agriculture; and level of impact on Panhandle agriculture.”

Rush began his career in the Panhandle in 1963 as an extension agent in Dawes County. He left briefly to work internationally and returned in the late 60s to take the reins as the beef extension specialist at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center. Rush was an integral part of many of the improvements at the feedlot coming from his efforts and work. He retired in 2008, but his service to agriculture has continued. Ivan and his wife Doris are well known for their tireless service to the Nebraska Cattle industry, and he was recently honored for that service by the Nebraska Cattlemen Association. Rush also serves within the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Association.

The banquet also recognized years of service:

Rex Neilsen, research technician, retired – 45 years of service

Cardinal Farrington, facilities manager – 5 years of service

Ryan Parker, research technician – 5 years of service

David Blanke, research technician – 5 years of service

The National Wheat Foundation and BASF Award Scholarship

Two college students pursuing degrees in agriculture that will benefit the wheat industry will be awarded $2,500 scholarships this semester. Thanks to a great partnership with BASF, the National Wheat Foundation is pleased to award these annual scholarships to undergraduate college students.

“All the applicants were excellent and it was very difficult to select only two,” said Ben Scholz, NWF director and scholarship committee chairman. “The next generation is responsible for the future of the wheat industry, and with applicants like these, the future is bright.”

The two scholarship winners are:

Grace Timm, a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing an agribusiness degree on a pre-law track. Timm demonstrates the highest levels of achievement in her academics, extra-curricular involvement and personal leadership qualities. She is serving as the Nebraska Wheat Ambassador, and as such, helps to educate and promote wheat to consumers.

Sophia Flikkema, a junior at Mississippi State University from Bozeman, Mont., is awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Flikkema is majoring in economics and Asian studies and plans to work in wheat merchandising. Flikkema wants to tackle the global challenges that affect wheat growers and is studying the Chinese language in order to communicate and understand the United States’ third-biggest trading partner. The National Wheat Foundation appreciates the work that Flikkema is doing to prepare herself to keep the American wheat industry strong in the global marketplace.

Congratulations Timm and Flikkema, the National Wheat Foundation and BASF wish you well this semester and in your future endeavors. We are thrilled to award you these scholarships and look forward to your further contributions to the wheat industry.