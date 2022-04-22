Local non-profits have opportunity to be a part of the stampede

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply to be a part of the Greeley Stampede’s Community Booth program. The Greeley Stampede will provide complimentary booth space for non-profit organizations located in Weld or Larimer County during the event. Exhibit spaces may not be used for religious or political purposes, or for solicitation of funds for any political, educational, or charitable corporation or association, or any other corporation, association, group, individual, or cause of any kind or character.

Selected organizations will be awarded one (1) day in the Community Booth area at no charge to the organization. Community organizations will be able to reach thousands of event guests while promoting their organization goals and distributing promotional materials. The Stampede will provide a designated 10’x10’ space, a tent, electricity, a table, two chairs, a one-day parking pass and up to four (4) one-day park admission passes. Selected organizations will be responsible for providing all promotional materials and following all commercial vending programs rules and regulations.

“This program helps non-profits to be a part of the Stampede without having to commit to being onsite all 12-days and affecting their budget,” said Greeley Stampede Vending Chairman, Julie Jensen. “The Stampede is a community event and we want to include as many community organizations as possible.”

Applications to be a part of the Community Booth are now being accepted online at http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/communitybooth . The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Organizations who have been selected will be notified by May 20, 2022. For questions, contact Julie at vendors@greeleystampede.org .