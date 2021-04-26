Location announced for National Gelbvieh and Balancer Show and Sale

LINCOLN, Neb. — The American Gelbvieh Association board of directors met March 26-27, 2021, for their spring board meeting where a decision was made about the location of the 2022 National Gelbvieh and Balancer Show and Sale. Following the AGA National Show Committee’s recommendation, the AGA board voted to hold the 2022 National Gelbvieh and Balancer Show and Sale at the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City.

Exhibitor feedback and show accommodations were taken into consideration during this discussion. Cattlemen’s Congress will be the location of the 2022 National Gelbvieh and Balancer Show and Sale, along with a junior show and pen show.

The AGA will share more information and schedules with its membership as it becomes available.