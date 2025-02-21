Meinzer

Audrey Powles

I’ve spent my fair share of time within the walls of a locker room. I started playing team sports when I was in elementary school and continued all through high school and even played a few intramural sports in college. The locker room was more than a place where we would dress out for practice or a game, it was the place where we prepared ourselves as a team. It’s where we found motivation to take on our opponent. Our coaches would give us rousing speeches that would bring our competitive spirits to life. The locker room is where we would celebrate victories or wash our sorrows down the drain after a tough loss. The bottom line is there was a lot of life lived in the locker room. There were friendly pranks played on teammates, disagreements that were settled by upper classmen, and more than a few tears shed.

As I was getting ready to go feed cows and break ice for the second time today because the windchill is a frigid -22 here in the panhandle of Nebraska, I realized how there are just some days where we need a locker room. I’m not talking about the room itself, the one that smells of sweat and too much cheap body spray, I’m talking about the motivation that came from that room. There are days in my life where I wish someone would give me the pep talk before I walk out the door to face the day. Today was one of those days. I was really struggling to find the motivation to go outside into the driving snow and biting wind. I knew that the air would hurt my face, that my fingers would go numb inside my heavy winter gloves, and that the ice on the tanks would be more than a few inches thick. I was having my own little pity party when that voice inside my head told me to cowboy up, put an extra coat on and go out and do the job that God called you to do.

Part of being an adult is realizing the first step to creating motivation is action. We must decide for ourselves to get up off the couch and get moving. There’s an old saying that you eat an elephant one bite at a time. Get up, move your feet and start making the effort to achieve the goal you set for the day. Every day is new. This means that there are new problems, challenges and mountains to climb with each new day. We can be overwhelmed by the tasks of the day, or we can set small goals that when achieved will help to tackle the overall problem.

To this day I can still hear my coaches’ voices in my ear telling me to move my feet. It occurred to me today that my mud room in my house is going to be my new locker room. Rather than getting pumped up to bury quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage, I’m going to give myself those internal pep talks before I walk out the door in the morning. I’ll find motivation by moving my feet forward one step at a time. When I walk out the door in the morning, my motivation will be made by completing the tasks set before me.

There’s certain things that I’ll always remember in my life. The lessons learned in the locker room are some of the best. That’s about it for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and remember at least the mosquitoes are dead this time of year. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.