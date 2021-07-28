Lockhart continues winning ways at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Lisa Lockhart and her buckskin mare Rosas Cantina CC (Rosa) have been dominating the barrel racing this week at the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days. Lockhart who lives in Oelrichs, S.D., is no stranger to the Daddy of ‘em All. She won the championship here in 2015 riding another buckskin — the gelding nicknamed Louie, now age 18, who Lockhart rode for most of her 14 trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Last Wednesday Rosa made her 2021 CFD debut in the qualifying round of barrel racing with more than 200 competitors. Lockhart and Rosa outpaced them all, winning the round with a time of 17.42 seconds and earning $5,500 plus the berth in today’s Quarter Finals. They rounded the cloverleaf pattern even faster today, stopping the clock in 17.37 to win the day. That earned them another $2,225 and put them into Friday and Saturday’s Semi Finals. Six competitors from each Semi Final move on to Championship Sunday.

Bareback rider Caleb Bennett missed the 2020 NFR after eight straight qualifications, but he’s back near the top of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings for 2021. Lately the Utah native that now lives in Corvallis, Mont., has been on a roll. This month he won the Cody Stampede for the second consecutive year and followed up getting some big money at the Calgary Stampede. He has increased his PRCA earnings by $62,000 in the past six weeks.

Bareback rider Caleb Bennett is having the best summer of his professional rodeo career as a bareback rider. That success continued at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Tuesday. He won Quarter Finals 4 with an 85.5-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Bald Mountain. Photo by Jackie Jensen, PRCA



He continued that streak today with an 87-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s horse Bald Mountain to win Quarter Finals 4. Bennett has never won a CFD championship, but if he continues this streak, he could leave Frontier Park on Sunday with another big win this season.

Veterans dominated the tie-down roping today with 2005 World Champion All-Around Cowboy Ryan Jarrett of Comanche, Okla., leading the pack stopping the clock in 11.0 seconds. Jarrett, who won his all-around title at age 21, has made 12 trips to the NFR in the intervening years and looks to make it 13 as he is currently seventh in the world standings. Tying for second with times of 11.3 were three-time world champion tie-down roper Tuf Cooper and 2015 CFD champion Marty Yates. Cooper won the CFD All-Around title in 2013 but has yet to win the tie-down roping.

In spite of over 10 years of trying, Ryan Jarrett, from Comanche, Okla., has yet to win a tie-down roping championship at Cheyenne Frontier Days. He stopped the clock in 11.3 seconds to win Quarter Finals 4 and is now among the Semi Finals competitors. Photo by Click Thompson, PRCA



Quarter Finals 5 will start at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday with a new set of contestants.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals 4, (fourth performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Tuesday. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 85.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Bald Mountain, $2,4484. 2, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 80.5, $1,836. 3, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 80, $1,224. 4, (tie) Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., and Cole Franks, Clarenden, Texas, 74, $306 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Jennifer Belkham, Lipan, Texas, 4.7 seconds, $2,952. 2, Nicole Baggerly, Las Cruces, N.M., 4.8, $2,214. 3, Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 4.9, $1,476. 4, Tacy Webb, Midway, Texas, 5.2.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 11.3 seconds, $1,899. 2, (tie) Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 11.3 $1,186 each. 4, Blake Chavin, Raceland, La., 11.5, $488.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: First round leaders– 1, Colt Cunningham, Rose, Okla., 80 points. 2, Jade Taton, Kersey, Colo., 78. 3, Dylan Schofield, Philip, S.D., 77. 4, (tie) Wyatt Lohman, Weatherford, Okla., and Rowdy Dunklin, Malakoff, Texas, 76. Second round leaders – 1, Matt Shannon, Prineville, Ore., 75 points. 2, Bailey Bench, Oakley, Idaho, 71. 3, Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., 69. 4, Locky Shepherd, Snyder, Texas, 67.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 86.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Sabre, $2,354. 2, Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 85.5, $1,766. 3, Cody Demoss, Heflin, La., 84, $1,177. 4, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah., 83.5, $589.

Team Roping: 1, Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 8.7 seconds, $1,847 each. 2, (tie) Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark.; and Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., 9.9, $1,155 each. 4, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., $462 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 5.6 seconds, $1,951. 2, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 8.6, $1,463 . 3, Kalane Anders, Bayard, Neb., 9.2, $975. 4, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 9.3, $488.

Barrel Racing: 1, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 17.37 seconds, $2,225. 2, Tanya Jones, Chilton, Texas, 17.62, $1,669. 3, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 17.67, $1,112. 4, Jordan Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 17.80, $556.

Bull Riding: 1, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., 87 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo’s bull #653, $2,397. 2, (tie) Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, and Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 86.5, $1,498 each. 4, Jordan Hansen, Amisk, Alberta, 84, $499.

Wild Horse Race: 1, 3-N, $782. 2, Butin Pump, $587. 3, Team Joaquin, $391. 4, TC Buntin, $196.