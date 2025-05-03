Logan County rodeo committee celebrates top five rodeo nomination

The Logan County (Colorado) Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association committee, along with several guests, gathered recently to commemorate their nomination as one of the top five small town rodeos of the year for 2024. This honor was awarded during a ceremony held in Las Vegas this past December.

Among those in attendance were Rick Cullip from the county, Logan County Commissioner Jim Yahn, Fair Administrator Danny Gutierrez-Dutton, members of the Cervi Championship Rodeo team, and the Logan County rodeo queen and sweetheart.

Out of 400 rodeos nominated, the Dick Stull Memorial PRCA Rodeo emerged as one of the premier events in the nation, thanks to the dedication of Binion Cervi and the outstanding efforts of the rodeo committee. The nominations were determined through votes cast by the cowboys themselves.

Rodeo Chairman John Korrey expressed gratitude, acknowledging that this achievement would not have been possible without the support of Cervi Championship Rodeo, the local community, and generous sponsors who ensure the rodeo’s continued success. He extended a heartfelt thanks to Rick Cullip and his diligent county team for their work in maintaining safe and functional rodeo grounds.

Korrey also took the opportunity to recognize several individuals for their significant contributions. Special thanks went to Shannon and Jim Korrey, and Sherry and Norm Cook for their commitment to providing hospitality for the cowboys and their families. He highlighted Jake Schneider’s unwavering dedication to the event, as well as the hard work of Brandee, Mat and Jake Gillham, who demonstrated remarkable flexibility during the rodeo. Janie Rasmussen and Amanda Morgan were commended for their organizational skills with the queens and candidates, while Heidi Tribbett and Lacey Barnes were acknowledged as invaluable support during the event.

A big thank you was also extended to the sponsors who play a crucial role in the rodeo’s success: REDLUND Equipment, McEndaffer Cattle Co., Breidenbach Bros Inc., Aero Applicators Inc., Stieb Bros Inc., Performance Plus of CO, Transwest, American Building Systems, Bank of Colorado, Sterling Regional MedCenter, Jim Smith and Aaron Stieb.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Dick Stull PRCA Memorial Rodeo, scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1. This exciting event will also be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel.