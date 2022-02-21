Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale

TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 02/14/0022

Location: Valentine, Neb.

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages

Angus:

2-year-old Bulls Avg. $5,202.00

Yearling Bulls Avg. $4,325.00

Herefords:

2-year-old bulls Avg. $4,368

Red Angus:

Yearling Bulls Avg. $3650

Top Bulls:

Angus;

Lot 6 LLL Gus 150 Sold for $10,500.00 to Dexter Black — Spencer, NE

Lot 27 DL 3023 KG Justified 0052 Sold for $10,000.00 to Lyle & Becky Haase — Winner, SD

Lot 28 DL 3086 Alliance 0515 Sold for $8,500.00 to Lyle & Becky Haase — Winner, SD

Lot 36 DL 3125 Raven Levee 0062 Sold for $8,250 to Dale Stoner — Kilgore, NE

Herefords;

Lot 42 L 289 Freedom 0097 Sold for $7,500.00 to Jay Stetson – Fromberg, MT

Comments

The Logterman family put together a set of Angus and Hereford bulls that had great depth in quality and sale day brought great weather with a very good crowd to Valentine, Neb.