Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale
TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 02/14/0022
Location: Valentine, Neb.
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages
Angus:
2-year-old Bulls Avg. $5,202.00
Yearling Bulls Avg. $4,325.00
Herefords:
2-year-old bulls Avg. $4,368
Red Angus:
Yearling Bulls Avg. $3650
Top Bulls:
Angus;
Lot 6 LLL Gus 150 Sold for $10,500.00 to Dexter Black — Spencer, NE
Lot 27 DL 3023 KG Justified 0052 Sold for $10,000.00 to Lyle & Becky Haase — Winner, SD
Lot 28 DL 3086 Alliance 0515 Sold for $8,500.00 to Lyle & Becky Haase — Winner, SD
Lot 36 DL 3125 Raven Levee 0062 Sold for $8,250 to Dale Stoner — Kilgore, NE
Herefords;
Lot 42 L 289 Freedom 0097 Sold for $7,500.00 to Jay Stetson – Fromberg, MT
Comments
The Logterman family put together a set of Angus and Hereford bulls that had great depth in quality and sale day brought great weather with a very good crowd to Valentine, Neb.
