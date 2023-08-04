Lonely again

Meinzer

Spurs jingle in the early morning hours. Horses stamp their feet, and their hot breath can be seen in the dawn’s budding glow. Two months ago, we kicked the bulls out of their winter home to be with their ladies for the summer, the time has now come for the four-legged Casanova’s to be brought home again. Going to grass with bulls is so easy that anybody big enough to open the pasture gate could probably do it. Just open the gate and point them toward the cows and stay out of the way. Pulling the giant romantics is never quite as easy. They bellow, fight one another, and think they will never see their girlfriends again if they walk through the open pasture gate.

I would argue that yearling bulls are the absolute worst to pull. They are very much like a teenage boy who has fallen head over heels for a girl at the school dance and pout when their parents come to pick them up. On the plus side, you can rope yearlings and drag them onto a trailer to encourage good manners. Apparently, it is frowned upon if you do that to hormone driven teenagers. Yearling bulls are quite funny, often they are the low man on the totem pole compared to the older and stronger bulls, and because of this they tend to put on a show to let the world know just how tough they are.

I sit here tonight listening to the mournful moo of a bull who didn’t get to tell his sweetheart goodbye before I made him come home. I’ve got more pastures to pull tomorrow and the next day, and by the end of the week I may have to rebuild the fence after they all begin to get reacquainted with each other. These bulls are quite the critters. They will live in peace and harmony with each other for days and months on end, but the minute I go out there and move them 10 feet, they feel the need to start a fight club.

Bulls are a necessary evil in the ranching world. They are needed to produce next year’s calf crop, but they are only in service for 40 to 60 days out of the year. The rest of the time they are the most destructive animals that ever drew a breath. They fight constantly, dig holes big enough to bury a semi, and usually treat fences as minor inconveniences rather than deterring factors. They are big, strong, and ornery and the trouble is that most of them know it. It will forever amaze me how animals that can weigh almost a ton and a half can be so nimble and athletic.

I have worked for a seedstock operation before and it never ceased to amaze me how the bulls could live with each other all their life, but if we had to pull one to doctor or keep apart for some reason, the minute we put that bull back the fight was on. Everyone seemed to get in on the action, and the whole hierarchy of the herd had to be re-established. After a few days everyone seemed to calm their jets and move on with life.

This time of the year is always busy and is usually very hot. We are in the middle of putting up hay and trying to pull bulls while we move cows to fresher pasture. It’s usually a job I tend to dread because bulls can be stubborn and mean. All that aside a bad day in the saddle is still better than a good day behind a desk. That’s all for this time, be safe pulling bulls and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.