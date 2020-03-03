Long awaited June 27 Greeley Stampede concert announcement

The Greeley Stampede is excited to announce 3 Doors Down will be joining the 2020 SuperStars Concert Series to finish the lineup.

Formed in 1995, Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including “Songwriter of the Year.” Their debut The Better Life became certified six-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.” 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of their debut and for the first time ever the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits.

Complete 2020 Greeley Stampede SuperStars Concert Series

Friday, June 26 Chris Young

Saturday, June 27 3 Doors Down

Thursday, July 2 Brett Young

Friday, July 3 LOCASH & Phil Vassar

Saturday, July 4 Jon Pardi

2020 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night Concert

Sunday, June 28 Lecrae

Limited Stampede SuperStars Concert Packages will be available Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. The SuperStars Concert package gives fans the opportunity to see all five concerts for one low price. Packages are only $80/110 (depending on seat location) for a limited time. Package prices, based on availability, increase April 1, 2020, to $100/130.

Individual concert tickets for the SuperStars Series will be available for $35/45 each (depending on seat location). Ticket prices for available concerts and ticketed arena events will increase the first day of the 2020 event, June 24, by $5.

Tickets for the Faith and Family Night will be available as well for $30/40, depending on seat location. Guests can “Stampede Size” the SuperStars Concert Package by adding the Lecrae concert for a discounted rate of only $20 or $30 (price depends on seat location and must be purchased at time of order to receive discount).

Opening acts for the arena concerts and headliners for the park stage will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available for the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, Demolition Derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls and American Bull Fighting.

2020 Greeley Stampede Ticket Outlets

· Call (970) 356-7787 or visit the Stampede Ticket Office in Island Grove Park at 600 North 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4p.m.

· Online at http://www.greeleystampede.org

· Any Colorado King Soopers location

· Call TicketsWest 24/7 at (866) 464-2626 or online at ticketswest.com

Be sure to enjoy your Greeley Stampede event by purchasing tickets through an official ticket outlet. Tickets purchased through third parties or ticket brokers may not be valid tickets.