Long-time American Angus Association employee, Cassady, retires April 30



Jerry Cassady’s name became synonymous with service long before he took up the helm in the Member Services department at the American Angus Association.



“Serving the members, over the years, has been a highlight and primary focus,” said Cassady. “It truly has been where my passion lies; making sure their needs are being met and working to promote the Angus breed.”

The long-time employee will retire at the end of April.

“I truly appreciate Jerry’s three decades of service and dedication to the breed and the members,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association. “Jerry’s leadership and professionalism in both his role as regional manager and director of Member Services has been integral to the success of the organization.”

Cassady began his career with the association in 1992 as a regional manager for Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

During a time when the role was expanding and regional managers were finding their schedules booked up, Cassady was dedicated to connecting with and assisting as many breeders as possible. He offered a new option to members: local and regional educational sessions.

“There were a lot of small producers in the region I was covering,” recalled Cassady, “and when they had the opportunity for some type of collaboration with other breeders with like minds and common goals it always tended to lead to really good interaction, networking and exchanging of ideas.”

During his time in the field, Cassady spent many weekends helping at junior events. As a 4-H and FFA alum, Cassady recognized the tremendous value derived from time spent in the show ring at a young age.

“You watch them grow up to become future leaders of our industry at state, regional and national levels, which is rewarding,” Cassady told the Angus Journal in a 2004 article.

Cassady became director of Member Services in 2016. During his tenure, Cassady helped facilitate organizational changes that have helped the association more effectively serve members.

“When I started, the folks on the Member Services team were very specialized,” said Cassady. “Today, with efficiency for members in mind, we’ve undertaken enormous cross-training efforts so we can provide the services that the member needs with just one phone call.”

McCully commended Cassady for his dedication to the members.

“Jerry’s deep institutional knowledge and understanding of association rules and policies was always coupled with his commitment to providing the best service to all members,” McCully said.

With Cassady’s retirement, Levi Landers has been promoted to director of Member and Field Services.

The combined role will allow Landers to lead services from all touch points. Landers joined the Association in 2019 as a regional manager for Colorado and Nebraska. He was promoted to director of Field Services in April 2023 and moved to the association’s main office.

“The combination of my roles will only serve the members of the American Angus Association even better,” said Landers. “The leadership that Jerry Cassady provided the organization was unmeasurable. I hope to continue down the path that Jerry has provided for the members during his career.”

ASI students participate in Undergraduate Research Symposium

A total of 30 undergraduate students presented research posters during the Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry Undergraduate Research Symposium on Friday, May 3. The symposium, hosted at the Leadership Studies Townhall, highlighted ASI undergraduate research for the spring 2024 semester.

The Dr. Mark and Kim Young Undergraduate Research Fund in Animal Sciences and Industry sponsored this year’s symposium and the Undergraduate Research Awards distributed during the event.

Four students were awarded $1,000 scholarships based on a combination of their scientific abstract, poster and presentation of data. Winning the scholarships were: Chesney Effling, Highmore, S.D.; Meghan Garren, Pennvalley, Calif.; Chanae Parker, Manhattan, Kan.; and Audrey Tarochione, London Mills, Ill.

Undergraduate research is an opportunity to perform in-depth study, gain transferable skills, develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, define academic and professional interests, and form relationships with mentors, professors, and other students. The program gives students the opportunity to work with ASI faculty and graduate students on a project that is rewarding and helps them prepare for their next goals. Undergraduate research helps students understand the value and constraints of data.

Whether they go on to graduate school, return to the ranch, or venture into industry, these students will use data every day to make decisions. An undergraduate research experience helps them understand how to value data during the decision-making process and will help make them more successful animal scientists.

To learn more about the ASI undergrad research program, or those interested in sponsoring the program, can contact Jessie Vipham, Coordinator of Undergraduate Research, at (785) 532-3486 or jessiev@ksu.edu .