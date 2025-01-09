Longshoremen, Maritime industry reach agreement to avert strike

The International Longshoremen’s Association and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) announced Wednesday they have reached a tentative agreement on all items for a new six-year master contract.

The two sides agreed to continue to operate under the current contract until the union can meet with its full Wage Scale Committee and schedule a ratification vote, and USMX members can ratify the terms of the final contract.

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom said, “This tentative contract agreement is great news for red meat exporters and for all of U.S. agriculture. The assurance that there will be no work stoppage at East and Gulf Coast ports eliminates a cloud of uncertainty and bolsters the U.S. industry’s reputation as a reliable supplier of pork, beef and lamb. On behalf of USMEF’s membership, I want to thank the ILA and USMX for reaching this agreement and ensuring the continued movement of cargo.”

In an analysis published before the agreement was reached, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service said the strike would have affected everything from bananas and fresh seafood to staple agricultural exports like cotton and poultry.