Lookin’ for love

February seems to be the month of love. Everywhere you look there are hearts, chocolates and overly large stuffed animals that somehow show the ones that we care about that we love them. I personally think that it is a made-up holiday to support florist shops and card factories. I have terrible allergies, so much so that when my wife and I were married I wore fake flowers in my boutonniere. Needless to say, as much as my wife likes flowers, she likes me better when my eyes aren’t swelled shut and I turn as red as a tomato. This year my romantic gesture was giving my wife $20 to buy her own flowers, and her gift to me was doing it so I wouldn’t feel like I was breathing through a straw.

With all the romantic gestures, gimmicks and forced affection going on, it would only make sense that February is in the heart of bull sale season. Like the guys on the strip in Vegas that flip the cards advertising call girls, bull breeders send out mailers and catalogs. They post flyers in every small-town café, sale barn and gas station billboard in the country. The flyers all show pictures of their battery of bulls ready to call your ranch home.

Now before the cowboy pimps can peddle their studs to their customers, they spend mountains of time making their boys the most attractive that they can. Days are spent torching and trimming hair. Pens are bedded with the fluffiest and brightest of pine chips while the boys are paraded in front of a camera for their glamour shots and 15 minutes of fame. They are washed, blown out, sorted, tested, examined and put on display for everybody to see. The bull man spends hours in front of his computer looking at numbers, studying every point of data that will affect how the sale goes. He’ll stand out in the bull corral with a clipboard full of notes looking at every bull from nose to tail. Finally, he’ll pick a sale and catalog order.

Out go the catalogs and in come the phone calls. Customers, order buyers, auctioneers and breed representatives flood the telephone lines with a million questions about every bull in the catalog. Tours are given and ranchers pour over the compiled numbers and glamour shots like coaches and team owners on NFL draft day. The ranchers will make their picks and wait their turn on sale day trying to draft the new lineup to fraternize with the bovine ladies. One by one bulls walk the sale ring, or have their pre recorded recruitment videos broadcast on the big screen.

With the bull sale finished and the bovine Romeos off to their new homes, the bull breeder is able to sit back, catch his breath for a minute and look back on his month of match making with pride. February is filled with flowers, flyers and bull sales. It truly is the month of love for more than just people. The ranching world is a constant cycle. Like clockwork, bulls get turned out, calves get born, cows go to grass and the cycle starts again. To all you bull breeders out there, I appreciate the work that you do. The endless hours of studying bloodlines, mating bulls with cows to produce the best offspring, and impacting all of our cow herds do not go unnoticed. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.