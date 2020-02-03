Looking for Greeley Stampede memorabilia

The Greeley Stampede is turning 100! To celebrate we are putting together a collection of unique and historic Greeley Stampede items and we need your help with donations to the effort.

If you have items that are relevant to the history of the Greeley Stampede, particularly from the 70’s or earlier, we would like to give them a good home. We are looking for items that individuals would be interested in donating to the Stampede to become part of our permanent collection.

“There is a lot of history with the Greeley Stampede in our community” commented Justin Watada, general manager of the Greeley Stampede. “We want to do our best to create a complete picture of our history and preserve it for future generations.”

Items can be donated at the Greeley Stampede office located at 600 N 14th Ave next to the arena in Island Grove Park, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Before dropping off your items, please complete the donation form and bring it with your items so that we may credit you and record where the donation came from. Donation forms can be found on our website at GreeleyStampede.org/p/100Years.

For more information, please contact Justin Watada at justin@greeleystampede.org.