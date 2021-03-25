López Obrador responds to US ag groups

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has ruled out changing his administration’s agriculture policies after more than 20 United States agricultural groups wrote to the U.S. government to raise concerns about trade with Mexico, according to a Mexico News Daily report this week.

“We very much respect those who raise these issues, that’s their right, but we’re applying a policy to put an end to corruption and boost the countryside to achieve food self-sufficiency and not harm the health of Mexicans at the same time,” López Obrador said at his regular news conference on Tuesday.

“There are agro-chemicals that harm the health of farmers, producers and consumers, and we’re not going to allow our people to be poisoned,” López Obrador said.