Lord announced as winner of Rodeo 34

2018 marks the second year that the Greeley Stampede, Rooftop Rodeo Estes, and Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo partnered to recognize one contestant from the combined rodeo series that earned the most points for the Rodeo 34 Award.

The alliance, named after the highway that connects the three rodeos, was created to help promote the sport of rodeo. Members from the three rodeo committees meet throughout the year to share information, cross promote and build stronger rodeo alliances.

Points were given to the top 10 contestants of each rodeo event at all three rodeos. The points were determined on placing with first place earning 10 points through 10th place earning one point. To be qualified for the award, contestants were required to compete in all three rodeos.

The recipient of the Rodeo 34 Award, will receive a $3,000 gift card and a championship pure beaver custom cowboy hat courtesy of Greeley Hat Works valued at $1,650.

This year, the winner of the Rodeo 34 Award is barrel racer Shali Lord of Lamar, Colo. Lord will be recognized during the Mountain States Circuit Finals in Loveland, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The top 10 contestants from the series include:

1. Shali Lord Barrel Racing 21 points

2. Spencer Wright Saddle Bronc Riding 19 points

3. Caleb Smidt Tie Down Roping 19 points

4. Billy Bob Brown Team Roping 19 points

5. Callum Miller Bull Riding 16.5 points

6. Tracy Nowlin Barrel Racing 16 points

7. Trever Nelson Steer Wrestling 16 points

8. Dona Kay Rule Barrel Racing 15 points

9. Jake Brown Bareback Riding 14 points

10. Trell Etbauer Steer Wrestling 13.5 points