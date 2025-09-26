Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Yesterday was one of those days when the simple project turned out to be an all-day affair. We have been getting ready to wean next week so we have been busy making sure that the corrals are ready, the vaccine is accounted for, bunks are out, and overall just making sure that we are as ready as possible for weaning to occur. Proper planning prevents poor performance, or so I have been told. The weather was uncooperative with our plans to get anything finished outside, so we decided that it was a good day to go over the lights and bearings in a stock trailer that will be used to haul calves next week. I try to stay on top of maintenance because it usually saves me money in the long road. What was meant to be a simple project of fixing a couple lights that weren’t working and mending three wires that had been broken this spring hauling cattle to grass, turned into replacing all of the brake assemblies, new wheel bearings and seals, and one new tire because the old one must have been made by one of those foreign companies, “BouttaPop”.

While the job in and of itself wasn’t necessarily one that required much thought, it was a job that got me to thinking about how many people out there could actually do it. For years and years, we have told students that the only way to be successful was to go out and seek a four-year degree. Don’t even bother to make a living with your hands. We have made working in the trades, and skilled labor, something that is frowned upon. While we were working away at maintaining that trailer, I smiled and took pride in the fact that I had people in my life that took the time to teach me this skill.

My parents and grandparents along with many of the members in our community took the time to teach me the value of taking care of things so that they last. I learned at an early age that being self sufficient and reliant was a necessary skill for life. You likely won’t always have the money it takes to pay someone to fix things for you. I have to say that most folks that were blessed to grow up in agriculture understand this. How do we fix this problem? How do we make people understand that some skills are necessary in life? I think that it starts with education. If people were made to learn how to change a tire, check the oil, and do basic maintenance on their vehicles before they were given a license to drive, wouldn’t you feel better about the fellow drivers on the road?

One of the things that commercial truck drivers must do before they take off on a trip is a pre-trip inspection. Check the oil, check the tires, make sure there is no oil leaking from the hubs, and overall make sure that the rig is road worthy. Why don’t we do this as regular drivers? Once a week take the time to go over your car, finding the little problems can save them from turning into big ones. A little maintenance and prevention go a long way of keeping everyone safe out there. We should all be in favor of teaching our younger generation to not be ashamed of skilled labor.

I am sure there are those out there that don’t agree with my assessment, but that’s alright. I for one plan to teach my kids the value of taking care of something so that it lasts. That trailer that I was talking about? Those were the original bearings and brake assemblies that we changed out. I think they had a good run for being 21 years old. Now they’ll last another 20 if they are taken care of. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.