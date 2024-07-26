Lost contact

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

The phone rang once, twice, then three times. There was no answer, but the familiar voice on the recording told me that they were sorry they missed my call but leave my name and number and they would call me back. I didn’t bother to leave a message; in fact, I knew that they wouldn’t answer. I had only called to hear their voice again. In this golden age of technology, we are blessed to have a camera at our disposal most of the time. Candid pictures, snapshots in time and short videos capture everyday life. It’s hard to believe, but sometimes the goofy video that you have of someone might be the most treasured memory you have of them.

Life is a challenge. There are highs, lows, good times and bad. We are not guaranteed tomorrow, and our lives can all change in an instant. If you ask most people if they have lived through a major historic event, they can tell you when and where they were when that event happened. I was riding the bus to school when the planes crashed into the twin towers in 2001. My parents can tell you where they were when JFK was killed, and my grandparents had to postpone their wedding due to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

There are events in life that will stop us dead in our tracks. We will remember every detail of the day like it happened yesterday. There are times when that milestone starts with a phone call. That phone call can be a friend calling to tell you they got engaged and want you to be a part of their wedding, or it can be news that hits like a ton of falling bricks telling you about the loss of a loved one. When those kinds of calls happen, it’s best to take a moment, pray to the good Lord above for healing and understanding, take a minute to cry if you need to, then stand back up and try to start moving again.

Grief is a strange thing. Anyone that has been through the loss of a loved one knows just what I am talking about. It is a healing process, but it is kind of like a scab that you keep knocking off and opening the wound. About the time you think you are moving on with life, something will happen that will bring you to your knees in tears because it brought back a memory that you hold dear. Something as simple as seeing your loved ones picture or seeing their phone number in your contact list on your phone can trigger those emotions.

I compare grief to a scab because with time, eventually the wound will heal. However, you’ll be different than before. There will be a scar, an imperfection, and a permanent reminder of the pain you went through before the healing could take place. For me, one of the final pieces of healing from the loss of a loved one has always been the day that I feel like I can delete their number from my phone. I’m terrible about deleting messages and voicemails, but there are times that I am glad I have them. As time goes on, the scars themselves heal so that they aren’t opened as easily, eventually we can take a minute and say the final goodbye when we delete a number from our phone. That final goodbye will be hard, the realization that the number you have for someone is no longer in service, and phones don’t work in heaven.

If you are struggling with grief and loss, don’t walk through it alone. Lean on the friends and family around you to help you through and get professional help if you need. Grief is a long healing process, it’s not an easy one, but a necessary one for you to be able to move on with your life. That’s all for this time, hug your loved ones and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.