Louie Krogman Family Quarter Horses 72nd Annual Quarter Horse Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 09/01/2024
- Location: Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb.
- Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar and Dace Harper
- Averages:
136 Weanling colts avg. $3692
23 Yearlings avg. $10,250
8 Started 2 year olds avg. $10,675
9 Saddle Horses avg. $9,333
13 Mares avg. $4,935
- Comments:
It was an absolutely full house at Valentine Livestock for the 72nd Annual Krogam Family Quarter Horse Sale. Steve and Leigh Krogman, Gene and Lorena Height and Neil and Kristi Krogman along with their extended families and guest consignors presented an excellent selection of weanling colts, yearlings, started prospects and proven saddle horses at this year’s sale.
This year’s sale was dedicated to the memory of ‘Cant Kick this Cat.’ The stallion that brought the Krogmans into the 21st Century.
Some sale highlights include:
Top weanling colts:
Lot 73, Apr. 2024 sorrel stud colt by Metallic Avator x Cant Kick This Cat from Ray Waldner to Jim Ferguson, Neb., for $10,750.
Lot 6, May, 2024 grullo filly by Mystery Boon x Krogs Shady Pine to Sherry Freeman, N.C., for $10,500.
Lot 114, Apr. 2024 sorrel filly by Son of Hottish x Whix My Nu Chex to Mike Liddle, Wis., for $10,000.
Lot 39, Apr. 2024 sorrel stud colt by Cant Kick This Cat x Dual Rey to Kieth Messick, Texas, for $9,100.
Lot 47, Apr. 2024 sorrel filly by Cant Kick This Cat x Cats Red Feather to Aaron Gakeken, Neb., for $9,000.
Top yearling:
Lot 67, Boons Smokin Taps, June 2023 bay roan gelding by Smokin Taps Metal Cat x PC Boons Flash from Mack Wyly to Samuel Maloley, Neb., for $17,500.
Lot 5, Travelin Hick, Apr. 2023 sorrel stud by Travelin Jonez x Hickory Holly Fame to Laken Griemsman, S.D., for $10,000.
Lot 87, Krogs Black Jack, 2023 black stud by Mystery Boon x High Fancy Cat to Travis Powell, Neb., for $10,000.
Lot 142, Krogs Hesa Cat, 2023 sorrel gelding by Cant Kick This Cat x Lil Lewis Long Legs to Nic waln, S.D., for $9,000.
Top 2 year olds:
Lot 15, Krogs RN Cat, June 2022 red roan gelding by Metallic Avator x High Brow CD to Lorita Nelson, S.D., for $20,500.
Lot 77, Krogs Dynamic, Apr. 2022 sorrel gelding by Metallic Avator x Lil Lewis Long Legs from Kon Painter to Kristin Olson, Neb., for $17,750.
Lot 28, Krogs Cisco, May 2022 sorrel gelding by Cant Kick This Cat x RNR Ima Bit of Luck to Peter Haukaas, S.D., for $13,500.
Lot 70, Sannwich, Arp. 2022 sorrel mare by Sannman x Smooth As A Cat form Bill Kummer to Puckett Rusell, S.D., for $10,000.
Top Saddle horses:
Lot 43, Romeo Chex, May 2020 buckskin gelding by Whiz My Nu Chex x Heza Valentine Pine to Tim Thompson, Colo., for $14,500.
Lot 194, Double Dualan Cat, May 2016 sorrel gelding by Lenas High Brow Cat x Freckled Quizote form CZR Quarter Horses to AnnaMay Garon, S.D., for $15,000.
Top Brood mares:
Lot 46, Red Feather Playgirl, Apr. 2005 sorrel mare by Cats Red Feather x Peppy San Badger bred to Metallic Avator to Dylan Brokaw for $7,250.
Lot 44, Krogs Smart Agogo, Apr. 2005 by mare by Smart Little Romeo x Two Joe Watch bred to Metallic Avator to Wyatt Boettcher, Neb., for $7,000.
