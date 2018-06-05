Love Fire burns on GMUG in Colorado

Firefighters from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) responded to a new fire Monday burning on the Ouray Ranger District, approximately 25 miles northwest of Montrose, Colo., on Love Mesa. The fire was reported at 1:20 p.m. and had burned about 20 acres by evening. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire is burning in pinyon and juniper vegetation in a very remote location with limited road access. Still, firefighters managed to reach the scene by mid-afternoon Monday. Aircraft, including air tankers and a large helicopter were used to attack the fire and support ground forces. Fire activity decreased significantly by evening. On Tuesday, two elite Hotshot crews will be flown by helicopter to the fire to begin containing it. Additional resources will be ordered as needed. No estimate of containment is given as yet.

The fire comes a week after the Horse Park Fire burned over 1,200 acres of Bureau of Land Management land southwest of Norwood. District Ranger Sabrina Flores wishes to remind forest visitors that Stage I fire restrictions are in effect on the GMUG National Forests. "We have very dry conditions throughout the area and want visitors to be extra careful while enjoying their national forest."