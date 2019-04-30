Low farm incomes affect overall U.S. incomes; Kudlow hints more aid
The Commerce Department on Monday cited the steep decline in farm proprietors’ income as a key factor weighing on the nation’s overall personal income growth in March.
White House aide Larry Kudlow hinted that there might be more aid to farmers in reaction to the exports lost due to retaliatory tariffs that other countries have imposed in reaction to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, Bloomberg reported.
