Low-interest loans available for ag producers in Colo. hit by natural disasters

DENVER — Agricultural producers in Colorado who lost property in two recent natural disasters are eligible for physical loss loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA's Farm Service Agency offers these loans for losses caused by fire, blizzard and high winds.

FSA is offering these low-interest emergency loans to producers with a qualifying loss in the counties named below. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. The deadline for producers in designated and contiguous counties to apply for loans for physical losses is Jan. 9, 2019.

An Administrator's Physical Loss Notification was issued for the primary damaged area of Baca, Chaffee, El Paso, Las Animas, Prowers, Pueblo and Washington counties in Colorado, due to excessive fire and high winds that occurred Feb. 13 through April 19, 2018.

Additionally, producers in 23 contiguous Colorado counties may be eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Adams, Arapahoe, Bent, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, Douglas, Elbert, Fremont, Gunnison, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lake, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Park, Pitkin, Saguache, Teller and Yuma.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Greeley, Hamilton, Morton and Stanton in Kansas, along with Colfax and Union in New Mexico and Cimarron in Oklahoma, may be eligible for emergency loans.

An Administrator's Physical Loss Notification was issued for the primary damaged area of Kit Carson, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties in Colorado, due to a blizzard and high winds that occurred April 13 through April 14, 2018.

Recommended Stories For You

Additionally, producers in six contiguous Colorado counties may be eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Morgan and Weld.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Cheyenne, Sherman and Wallace in Kansas, along with Chase, Cheyenne, Deuel, Dundy, Kimball and Perkins in Nebraska, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Please contact FSA for more information on loan eligibility and the application process. FSA office information is available at http://offices.usda.gov. Additional FSA disaster assistance program information is available at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.