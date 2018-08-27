Low-Interest loans available for ag producers in Colorado impacted by natural disasters

DENVER, Colo. — Morgan County, Colorado, agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture physical loss loans. The Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans for losses caused by hail, high winds and tornadoes that occurred on July 29, 2018. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock.

"Colorado's hardworking ag producers feed our neighbors, the nation and the world," said State Executive Director Clarice Navarro. "When they suffer losses because of extreme weather, helping them get back on their feet is important. So, we're giving affected county producers until April 17, 2019, to apply for these emergency loans."

Producers in the contiguous counties of Adams, Weld, Logan and Washington in Colorado are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center visit https://www.farmers.gov/recover.