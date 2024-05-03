Lower duties for fertilizer from Russia, higher from Morocco

Wolle

U.S. fertilizer imports from Russia could soon face lower duties, while those from Morocco could be raised, the Commerce Department said, according to a report today in Inside U.S. Trade.

The trade publication added, “Countervailing duties applied to U.S. imports of phosphate fertilizer produced by Russia’s Apatit could soon fall from 28.5% to 18.83% if an April 29 preliminary determination stands in a final verdict due in the fall. Imports from Morocco’s mostly state-owned OCP, however, could be increased from 2.12% to 14.21%, according to a separate preliminary determination. Both were released on Monday. Commerce examined subsidies received by both Apatit and OCP in 2022 and found the companies had benefitted from purchases of natural gas and mining rights priced below market rates, tax perks for mining and export operations, regional development programs, low-interest government loans and exclusions of export revenue from tax obligations. Commerce will publish its calculations for the proposed subsidy rates within five days of the preliminary decisions’ publication in the Federal Register. Parties will then be able to respond with written comments. A final determination is expected in October or November of this year, an attorney familiar with the case said.

“The Commerce Department does not instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to alter the collection of CVDs after a preliminary determination in an administrative review. Only after the final determination will the agency assess duties on previous entries and begin collecting deposits at the new duty rate,” Inside U.S. Trade added.

The National Corn Growers Association said today that Commerce’s plans to raise tariffs on phosphorus fertilizers imported from Morocco from 2.12% to 14.21% could reduce the availability of fertilizers and raise prices.

Commerce’s actions come after the domestic fertilizer company Mosaic requested action from the agency in 2023 over an import dispute with another multi-national company, NCGA noted.

“The price of corn has dropped, and input costs are already high, so the Commerce Department’s decision is the last thing farmers need,” said NCGA President Harold Wolle, a Minnesota farmer. “If fertilizers continue to go up in price and are hard to secure, farmers will only have Mosaic and the Commerce Department to thank.”

The proposed new rate would be the final retroactive tariff for 2022 imports and serve as the new provisional rate required to be deposited with U.S. Customs for imports from November 2024 and onward until the conclusion of the next administrative review, if requested, NCGA noted.