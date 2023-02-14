Lucas, Carbajal optimistic about passing a farm bill

“Presidents like to sign the farm bill when they are running for re-election,” Lucas said. And as for Stabenow, “this is her legacy bill, she has an incentive to get it done,” he added.

“I am not holding my breath about getting it done by Oct. 1, but we will get it done,” Lucas said.

“At the end of the day, we are going to pass a farm bill,” Carbajal said, even though “there is always talk of an extension.”

But Lucas said that if conservative Republicans insist on cutting the farm bill, he would prefer an extension at current spending levels.The challenge for the crop insurance industry, Lucas said, is “if this becomes a really tight-fisted Congress and there is pressure for defense spending due to all the problems around the world, and Stabenow refuses to allow any cuts in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, “there are only so many pools of money,” and in agriculture those would be conservation and crop insurance.

“Strap on your boots, it is going to be a ride,” Lucas said.

Both Lucas and Carbajal told the crop insurers they need to educate all members and their staffs, but Carbajal said crop insurers coming to Washington should insist on seeing the members. The best way to get an appointment with a member, he said, is to bring a constituent along.

Lucas also noted that each member has only 18 aides to serve the 800,000 people in the average congressional district, “so you have to educate them.”

Lucas said he believes his chairmanship of the House Science Committee means he will be able to work with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., on Thompson’s interest in incorporating technology and innovation into every title of the farm bill.