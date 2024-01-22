Lucas prefers extension to weak farm bill

Congress passed “huge amounts” of money for agriculture-related issues in the early years of the Biden administration and a way should be found to “reallocate that money,” Lucas said.

But if that reallocation cannot be achieved this year, Lucas said, he would rather have a one-year extension than a weak safety net that is “five years locked in.”

Lucas attributed Congress’s inaction on the tiny majority that the Republicans hold in the House and the Freedom Caucus’s role in challenging speakers.

Of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsck’s proposal to use the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, to find money to raise the reference prices that trigger farm subsidies, Lucas said he is “pleased the secretary understands we have to make something happen.”

He added that Vilsack is “a pragmatic guy” who is dealing with a more idealistic group of White House aides in this administration than in the Obama administration.

But Lucas added that the CCC has traditionally been used for emergencies, and that he would prefer to see it continue to be used that way.

Of the proposals of Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., to make changes to crop insurance, Lucas noted crop insurance has become “a more important element” to producers and that there is an ongoing debate about how much it costs and who it benefits.

“Presidents like to sign farm bills, particularly in election years, and If we can get a product on [President Biden’s] desk he will sign it.”

Asked about Republican unwillingness to give Biden a victory in an election year, Lucas noted that the farm bill is important to rural House Republicans and said “if I have to save a body the House is important.”

Lucas said he was not in a position to answer whether appropriators will be able to finish the fiscal year 2024 agriculture appropriations bill by March 1 when the new continuing resolution expires.

Agriculture appropriations has gotten caught up in the ongoing battle between the Freedom Caucus and the rest of Congress, he said, noting that he opposed the last House appropriations bill that would have cut farm programs.

“The numbers rendered it was better not to have an ag approps bill,” Lucas said.