TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 5, 2022

Location: Riverton Livestock Auction-Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneers: Warren Thompson and Colby Hales

Customers visiting during the Lucky 7 Angus Cowboy Bulls!!! Annual Production Sale.



Averages:

248 Older Bulls – $6,103

24 Fall Born Angus Bulls – $5,895

56 Bull Calves – $5,861

328 Total Bulls – $6,947

Lot 90 at $16,500, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 0105, DOB 3/30/20, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x LUCKY 7 BLACKCAP BEAUTY 747, Sold to Harding Ranch, Meriden, Wyoming

Lot 107 at $15,000, LUCKY 7 ESQUIRE 0329, DOB 4/5/20, EGL ESQUIRE 7053 x LUCKY 7 MILLICENT 6058, Sold to DeGrand Angus, Baker, Montana

Lot 196 at $12,500, LUCKY 7 ESQUIRE 0158, DOB 4/10/20, EGL ESQUIRE 7053 x LUCKY 7 BLACKBIRD 5118, Sold to Tom Porter, Glen Elder, Kansas

Lot 12 at $11,750, SAND MESA CONFIDENCE PLUS 11, DOB 2/4/21, STERLING CONFIDENCE PLUS 804 x SAND MESA FOREVER 91, Sold to Jay Murnion, Miles City, Montana

Lot 7 at $11,000, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 125, DOB 1/24/21, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x LUCKY 7 ROSIE 933, Sold to Steppler Ranch, Culbertson, Montana

Lot 176 at $11,000, LUCKY 7 CASH 0126, DOB 4/8/20, TM CASH 516 x LUCKY 7 LADY BELLE 733, Sold to Robert Fortune, Belvidere, South Dakota

Great day for Lucky 7 Angus at the 23rd Annual “Cowboy Bulls!!!” Production Sale, held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Riverton Livestock Auction in Riverton, Wyo. Jim and Jamie Jensen brought to town a large offering of powerful, rugged, high elevation Angus bulls to offer to the customers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!