Lucky 7 Angus
- TFP Rep: Jaramie McLean
- Date of Sale: 03/01/2025
- Location: Riverton Livestock Auction, Riverton, Wyo.
- Auctioneers: Lander Nicodemus and Colby Hales
- Averages:
Sale Day Averages:
50 yearling bulls at $10,040
58 fall bred bulls at $8,534
268 2-year-old bulls at $8112
Top Sellers:
Yearling bulls:
Lot 3 sold for $17,000 to Sand Mesa Angus, Riverton, Wyo.; Lucky 7 Special Focus 423; 1/30/24; 21098663; Sire: Lucky 7 Special Focus 9071; Dam: Lucky 7 Elsiemere 1165
Lot 22 sold for $17,000 to Sand Mesa Angus, Riverton, Wyo.; Lucky 7 Maternal Plus 444; 2/21/24; 21098683; Sire: 9 Peaks Maternal Plus J738; Dam: Lucky 7 Banter 167
Two year old bulls:
Lot 134 sold for $25,000 to Charles Price, Daniel, Wyo.; Lucky 7 Special Focus 3196; 4/19/23; 20861621; Sire: Lucky 7 Special Focus 9071; Dam: Lucky 7 Millicent 7058
Lot 128 sold for $21,500 to Harding Ranch, Meriden, Wyo.; Lucky 7 Alliance 3087; 4/29/23; 20861556; Sire: Lucky 7 Alliance I87 7185; Dam: Lucky 7 Millicent 7511
Lot 117 sold for $19,000 to Dean Zimmerman, Mountain View, Okla.; Lucky 7 Special Focus 3152; 4/22/23; 20789516; Sire: Lucky 7 Special Focus 448; Dam: Lucky 7 Blackbird 9119
Lot 226 sold for $19,000 to Degrand Angus, Baker, Mont., and to Steppler Ranch, Culbertson, Mont.; Lucky 7 Special Focus 3067; 4/4/23; 20789506; Sire: Lucky 7 Special Focus 113; Dam: Lucky 7 Blackbird 756
- Comments:
With the amount of work and research Lucky 7 Angus has put into finding the right bulls for great pap testing and feed efficiency EPD’s they have put a great set of bulls together. They had plenty for everyone to choose from. The weather didn’t hurt things either being a warm mid-50 degree day in Riverton. All in all they had a great sale. Congratulations.