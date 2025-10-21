Lumber coalition urges Trump to up Canadian tariffs 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Following the Canadian government’s announcement last week on a $1.2 billion dollar subsidy package for Canada’s lumber industry aimed at neutralizing U.S. antidumping and countervailing lumber duties, the U.S. Lumber Coalition on Monday called on President Trump to increase U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber.

“I am sure that President Trump and his administration are watching Canada’s unrelenting announcements of new multibillion-dollar subsidies for Canada’s already heavily subsidized lumber industry,” said Zoltan van Heyningen, executive director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition, an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country.

“We hope that President Trump will adjust upward his Section 232 lumber tariff measures in response to each new massive subsidy announcement by the Canadian government,” continued van Heyningen.

“Targeted industry support like this is exactly the type of unfair subsidy that our longstanding trade laws are designed to address,” van Heyningen said.

“I sincerely hope that Canadian taxpayers are paying close attention. The cycle is obvious. Canadian lumber companies receive subsidies from their government, which are then collected by the U.S. government as duties at the border when those companies ship into the U.S. market.

“It would be more efficient and less disruptive if Canada simply sent those funds to the United States directly,” added van Heyningen.

“Perhaps then Canada would see that smaller government subsidies to Canadian lumber companies can mean lower anti-subsidy duty rates for Canadian lumber companies.

“The simple fact is that it is Canadian softwood lumber companies who are directly paying the duties and tariffs because they own the importers of record. Just look at the financial statements of the Canadian lumber companies, and you will see them listing the duties that each has paid,” van Heyningen said.

The U.S. Lumber Coalition also accused the National Association of Homebuilders of siding with Canadian lumber.

“It is also a fact that these Canadian lumber companies are unable to pass that cost onto the U.S. consumer during a weak housing cycle.

“Canada First allies such as the National Association of Homebuilders should stop peddling misleading information regarding President Trump’s trade law enforcement measures, and instead devote more attention to building more homes for Americans. That would actually lower housing costs for Americans,” said van Heyningnen.