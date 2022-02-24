MacKenzie Scott donates $50 million to 4-H

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $50 million to the National 4-H Council.

“This extraordinary gift is a rare and special occurrence,” said Krysta Harden, National 4-H Council board chair and president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. “With such a significant gift comes great responsibility. We will engage our stakeholders to ensure these resources lift the diverse voices of young people and create equitable and inclusive opportunities for this generation, and many future generations to come.”