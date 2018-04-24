Macrons of France arrive for state visit

President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte, arrive yesterday for a state visit.

The Macrons were scheduled to arrive at the White House at 5 p.m. on Monday. The Macrons and President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were scheduled to travel to Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, on Monday evening.

After meeting today, the Trumps will host their first state dinner in honor of the Macrons, who hosted them last year at a dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

There has been intense speculation about the Trump-Macron relationship, including whether the talks will cover the Trump administration's tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum exports and possible European Union retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.

There is also likely to be extensive coverage of the food at the state dinner.

The White House announced today that the menu will feature this year's first harvest of greens from the White House kitchen garden and that the main course will be spring lamb cooked in the tradition of New Orleans, which was once a part of France, and "scented with the trinity of Cajun cooking — celery, peppers, and onions, and spiced with herbs from the South Lawn."

The dessert will be a nectarine tart infused with honey from the White House bees and accented by crème fraîche ice cream.

The wines will be from Oregon, but made from grape plants that originated in France and thrive in cooler climates.