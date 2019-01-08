Madalyn Rohr earns junior bronze and silver awards

Madalyn Rohr, Elbert, Colo., has earned the National Junior Angus Association's bronze and silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo.

The 16-year-old daughter of Mitch and Lea Rohr attends Douglas County High School. She is a member of the NJAA and the Colorado Junior Angus Association.

She has participated in local, state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show, Madalyn participated in the photography, team sales, quiz bowl and livestock judging contests. In 2015 she participated in the mentoring program.

She has also submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.

The bronze and silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, than meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 6,000 active members nationwide.