Made for this parade

Meteorologist and cowgirl Kathy Sabine leads 119th NWSS parade in “stock show weather”
The National Western Stock Show parade in downtown Denver has been a fixture since the 1960s. While snow and road conditions south of the metro Denver area down to Colorado Springs made travel too risky for some entries, including the iconic longhorns that typically start off each parade, it was no match for the spirit of the organizers and everyone else who showed up to be a part of the annual tradition; especially the popular Colorado meteorologist who was tabbed to be 2025’s Grand Marshal.
“You bring a meteorologist to a parade, look at this; skies are clearing, the snow is stopping, we are going to be juuuuust fine,” said Kathy Sabine said with a big smile.
A lifelong horse enthusiast with a passion for all things cowgirl — she showed horses, she was a barrel racer and also a rodeo queen — Sabine was enthusiastic at being chosen to represent this year’s NWSS parade.
“When they asked me, I was literally without words,” revealed Sabine as she waited inside Denver’s Union Station in preparation for the start of the parade.
Decked out head-to-toe in cowgirl fashion you knew was not just for show, the popular channel 9 fixture was eager to represent the West. “Just the history and tradition of the NWSS is not lost on me,” she added. “I am just humbled and honored and I am excited.”
PARADE AND PARTY
While the weather did not cooperate 100%, it did not stop the parade from making its traditional run down Denver’s 17th Avenue nor did it stop residents and downtown office workers from lining the sidewalks to watch. It has become a date to mark on the calendar.
“I go to businesses (one week early) and hand them a notice just reminding them about the parade and when I walk in, and I am wearing something western and my cowboy hat, they all go, oh the stock show parade!” said eight-year NWSS parade organizer, Debbie Mills. “The businesses are all behind it. They shut their businesses down and host parties for their families and friends and watch the parade.”
Mills also revealed the ongoing planning and logistics for the iconic event. While details are lined up over the course of the year, the work ramps up about September and becomes fast and furious from November on. With just 60 minutes allotted to their permit for using the city streets, the typical 65 entries are carefully managed and spaced to get them down the route and back again through another street before their hour expires. It is the biggest challenge and no small feat considering longhorn cattle and hundreds of horses don’t check their watches on a regular basis.
“We have huge support from Denver Police Department and the city and county of Denver and the fire department for that matter (and RTD). There are about 45 officers that choose to work the parade and love being there,” said Mills with appreciation. “They love it and we love it. They love it because everybody is happy and positive. It is a good crowd and it is clean. When the parade is done, you don’t even know we have been there.”
It may not look like it has been there, but the annual parade still makes an impression.
“We had so many calls to our complex in the last two days about the parade,” said NWSS president and CEO Paul Andrews about the public making sure the parade would still be held despite forecasts for poor weather. “Just like stock show, there is a segment of the population that comes to the parade every year and they don’t want to break their streak. We don’t want them to either,” he finished with a smile.
The impression was left on more than just the spectators.
“The weather turned out perfect,” said Sabine after the parade was finished. “This is stock show weather, but a good stock show weather scenario.” Standing on the sidewalk near Wynkoop and 17th, her enthusiasm at being 2025’s Grand Marshal bubbled over. “I am used to small parades; I do the one in Parker all the time, but this one was just block after block after block of people three-four-five-six-people deep. It was like they were all friends,” she added with infectious laughter. “They were all saying my name and they were all waving. They all knew me and I knew them. It felt very small town. It was an amazing experience (and) I loved it!”