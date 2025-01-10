Made for this parade

Members of the Colorado Stars and Stripes riding team led off the 2025 NWSS parade by carrying the colors on horseback over the entire parade route in downtown Denver. While some entries cancelled due to south metro wintry road conditions and the cold temperatures in Denver, it did not faze the team of spirited equestrian women. "We are pretty good at cowgirling up," stated member Audra McNicholas with a grin (shown riding with American flag).

Meteorologist and cowgirl Kathy Sabine leads 119th NWSS parade in “stock show weather”

The National Western Stock Show parade in downtown Denver has been a fixture since the 1960s. While snow and road conditions south of the metro Denver area down to Colorado Springs made travel too risky for some entries, including the iconic longhorns that typically start off each parade, it was no match for the spirit of the organizers and everyone else who showed up to be a part of the annual tradition; especially the popular Colorado meteorologist who was tabbed to be 2025’s Grand Marshal.

“You bring a meteorologist to a parade, look at this; skies are clearing, the snow is stopping, we are going to be juuuuust fine,” said Kathy Sabine said with a big smile.

A lifelong horse enthusiast with a passion for all things cowgirl — she showed horses, she was a barrel racer and also a rodeo queen — Sabine was enthusiastic at being chosen to represent this year’s NWSS parade.

“When they asked me, I was literally without words,” revealed Sabine as she waited inside Denver’s Union Station in preparation for the start of the parade.

Decked out head-to-toe in cowgirl fashion you knew was not just for show, the popular channel 9 fixture was eager to represent the West. “Just the history and tradition of the NWSS is not lost on me,” she added. “I am just humbled and honored and I am excited.”

PARADE AND PARTY

While the weather did not cooperate 100%, it did not stop the parade from making its traditional run down Denver’s 17th Avenue nor did it stop residents and downtown office workers from lining the sidewalks to watch. It has become a date to mark on the calendar.

“I go to businesses (one week early) and hand them a notice just reminding them about the parade and when I walk in, and I am wearing something western and my cowboy hat, they all go, oh the stock show parade!” said eight-year NWSS parade organizer, Debbie Mills. “The businesses are all behind it. They shut their businesses down and host parties for their families and friends and watch the parade.”

Mills also revealed the ongoing planning and logistics for the iconic event. While details are lined up over the course of the year, the work ramps up about September and becomes fast and furious from November on. With just 60 minutes allotted to their permit for using the city streets, the typical 65 entries are carefully managed and spaced to get them down the route and back again through another street before their hour expires. It is the biggest challenge and no small feat considering longhorn cattle and hundreds of horses don’t check their watches on a regular basis.

“We have huge support from Denver Police Department and the city and county of Denver and the fire department for that matter (and RTD). There are about 45 officers that choose to work the parade and love being there,” said Mills with appreciation. “They love it and we love it. They love it because everybody is happy and positive. It is a good crowd and it is clean. When the parade is done, you don’t even know we have been there.”

It may not look like it has been there, but the annual parade still makes an impression.

“We had so many calls to our complex in the last two days about the parade,” said NWSS president and CEO Paul Andrews about the public making sure the parade would still be held despite forecasts for poor weather. “Just like stock show, there is a segment of the population that comes to the parade every year and they don’t want to break their streak. We don’t want them to either,” he finished with a smile.

The impression was left on more than just the spectators.

“The weather turned out perfect,” said Sabine after the parade was finished. “This is stock show weather, but a good stock show weather scenario.” Standing on the sidewalk near Wynkoop and 17th, her enthusiasm at being 2025’s Grand Marshal bubbled over. “I am used to small parades; I do the one in Parker all the time, but this one was just block after block after block of people three-four-five-six-people deep. It was like they were all friends,” she added with infectious laughter. “They were all saying my name and they were all waving. They all knew me and I knew them. It felt very small town. It was an amazing experience (and) I loved it!”

Grand Marshal of the 2025 NWSS parade in downtown Denver, popular KUSA meteoroligist and lifelong cowgirl Kathy Sabine smiled and waved to the appreciative crowd lining both sides of parade route on a chilly Jan. 9. Parade1-RFP-011325

It wasn’t just people who enjoyed the NWSS parade through downtown Denver on Jan. 9, 2025. A doggo named “Peach” dressed up just right for the event, much to the delight of everyone around her. Parade2-RFP-011325

It was a happy crowd that braved the chilly temps to watch the 2025 NWSS parade in downtown Denver. This section at the corner of 17th and Blake was all smiles as they recorded Miles, the Denver Bronco mascot, stop and lead a cheer for the hometown NFL franchise. Parade3-RFP-011325

Sharing a light moment inside Denver’s Union Station before the start of the 2025 NWSS parade in downtown Denver, 2025’s Grand Marshal Kathy Sabine (well-known KUSA channel 9 meteorologist, avid equestrian and lifelong cowgirl) and NWSS President and CEO Paul Andrews prepped to brave the chilly Jan. 9 weather and officially kick off this year’s 119th National Western Stock Show. Parade4-RFP-011325

Amy from Denver and her Corgi named “Kiwi” — riding in the backpack — enjoyed the NWSS parade in downtown Denver. “We love it,” said Amy, who was watching her second NWSS parade. “It is totally worth it (to see in person).” Kiwi seemed to agree. Parade5-RFP-011325

Members of the Colorado Stars and Stripes riding team led off the 2025 NWSS parade by carrying the colors on horseback over the entire parade route in downtown Denver. While some entries cancelled due to south metro wintry road conditions and the cold temperatures in Denver, it did not faze the team of spirited equestrian women. “We are pretty good at cowgirling up,” stated member Audra McNicholas with a grin (shown riding with American flag). Parade6-RFP-011325

One of the more famous horses in the 2025 NWSS parade, Miles — the Denver Broncos energetic mascot —stopped at the intersection of 17th and Blake and led the smiling parade watchers in cheers and chants for the hometown NFL team. Parade7-RFP-011325

There were hundreds of horses in the 2025 NWSS parade, but Miles — the Denver Broncos energetic mascot — was the only one to stop and lead the crowd in a cheer for the Denver Broncos at the intersection of 17th and Blake in downtown Denver. Parade8-RFO-011325

NWSS President and CEO Paul Andrews talks to the media before the start of 2025’s NWSS parade in downtown Denver. “Just like stock show, there is a segment of the population that comes to the parade every year,” said Andrews about turnout despite the chilly temps and wintry forecast. Parade9-RFP-011325

2025’s NWSS parade Grand Marshal Kathy Sabine took time before the start of the parade to talk with the media. “I am just so happy to be a part of (the NWSS’ support of ag and the west) on any level and if I can give a megaphone or a mouthpiece to those issues or just to get more people to come out, I am so here for it,” said Sabine before the start of 2025’s parade. Parade10-RFP-011325

Old and new are merged as time gets turned back in the streets of downtown Denver every year for the NWSS parade. Hundreds of horses, including draft horse rigs pulled by matching teams like this one in 2025, give spectators a taste of western tradition and how things used to be when the NWSS was still young at the start of the 20th century. Parade11-RFP-011325

Rodeo royalty from Park County was an authentic part of the western spectacle throughout 2025’s traditional NWSS parade in the streets of downtown Denver. Parade12-011325

The Colorado Stars and Stripes riding team carried the colors to lead the 2025 NWSS parade through the streets of downtown Denver and officially kick off the start of the 119th National Western Stock Show. While snow and road conditions in the south metro area prevented the iconic longhorns from taking part, the parade was well-received by spectators lined four to six people deep throughout the route. Parade13-RFP-011325

The Denver street sweepers are the traditional end of the NWSS parade each year, maneuvering in patterns over the parade route and ensuring the downtown looked like 300-plus horses and a herd of longhorn were never there. Parade14-RFP-011325

You can’t have an NWSS parade without rodeo queens and plenty were on hand to represent the West and take part in 2025’s version. Parade15-RFP-011325

Rocky, the famous Denver Nuggets mascot, entertained spectators in both directions as he continued his energetic antics on the return route so spectators who missed the original route could still get a taste of the NWSS parade experience. Parade16-RFP-011325