Made with love

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Well, here we are again, that time of year when you can’t go into a store without being bombarded with red and pink balloons, heart-shaped chocolates and tacky stuffed animals that hold boxes of chalk flavored candy hearts. That’s right, it’s Valentine’s Day, that one day a year where we are supposed to buy our loved one flowers and chocolates for no reason. Valentines’ day usually looks a little different for our family. I have allergies. This means that flowers and I do not get along. When my wife and I were dating, I stopped in town to buy her flowers, and by the time I made it to her house, my eyes were nearly swollen shut. Needless to say, my poor wife only gets flowers on rare occasions because her husband can’t be around them.

This doesn’t mean that I don’t show my bride how much I love her in other ways. Most Valentines’, I let her stay in the warm house while I break ice and feed the cows. If she does go along, I’m even nice enough to let her drive so she doesn’t have to get the gate! By this time of the year, we aren’t supposed to be started calving yet, but freak pressure changes and impatient heifers are known to bring us a surprise from time to time. On more than one occasion our steak supper has been interrupted by a chilled out calf that needed some extra attention on his birthday. They say that there is a romance in ranching, I suppose sharing your bathtub with a slimy, cold calf while your significant other makes a warm bottle is about as romantic as it gets.

True love on the ranch comes in many forms. Your wife may dump you out of the back of the pickup while you are tagging a mean cow’s calf, but she shows love by jumping out with a sorting stick to try and save you from a one-sided wrestling match. Showing love also means that you’ll take the 2 a.m. heifer check so your bride can stay sleeping in her warm bed. The key to staying married is to not come back to bed and snuggle your bride after you have been outside in the cold. Failure to abide by this generally results in an elbow to the ribs.

I have a really hard time going out to eat when the steak supper they are serving costs an arm and a leg, but grilling steaks at home and then cleaning up the kitchen after you made supper will go farther with your wife than any overpriced steakhouse will. If you haven’t gathered by now, I’m not a huge fan of Valentine’s Day. I think there are better ways to show your spouse you love them, than by buying cheesy crap from a far off land that will end up in the dumpster next week. Showing love with actions instead of gifts means a lot more anyway.

I guess that’s all for this time. Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day or not, show love and kindness to those around you. You might brighten someone’s day. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and remember that allergy eye drops help with swelling when you buy your wife flowers. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.