Magic of metagenomics wows judges at BIF Shark Tank Competition

Winners of the first Beef Improvement Federation Shark Tank competition were announced June 11, 2024, during the organization’s 56th Annual Symposium and Convention in Knoxville, Tenn. Shown from left are: Megan Rolf, BIF central region secretary; Randie Culbertson, shark; Drew Lakamp, first; Dani Stock, second; Will Shaffer, third; Shane Bedwell, shark; and Donnell Brown, shark. Photo courtesy BIF

Shark

A bit of magic caught the attention of the Sharks at the Beef Improvement Federation Shark Tank competition in June at Knoxville, Tenn.

“Sharks, I’m here to talk about metagenomics and why routine collection is important for beef producers,” Drew Lakamp, graduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, announced. He was the first-place winner on June 11 during the organization’s 56th Annual Symposium and Convention.

And that magic propelled him to win. “With my little mesh bag of magic, I would make things appear,” Lakamp said. “From the bag, I pulled a crocheted germ that represented microbials. And then a crocheted strand of DNA for the host genome part. When combined, you can do predictions of the future.”

Lakamp predicted the future as he said he knew someone in the audience had a bag of gifts for the Sharks, which were brought to Lakamp. Inside were tiny cows, 4 inches by 5 inches, which he handed to each of the Sharks.

“This cow, which I call Bessie, has more information on the inside than on the outside,” he told the Sharks. “Pull the model apart at the seam and in that hollow cavity, is my business card and on the backside highlights from my research.”

“My overall scientific idea focuses on the power of metagenomics and why it should be routinely used by cattle producers. It involves taking a biological sample, think nasal or vaginal swab taken with a Q-Tip from body sites on the cow, and sequencing the DNA you find. That gets you two things: First is the microbial piece; the bacteria, archaea and fungi that live in/on the cow. It also gets you the animal’s genetics. You can use each piece separately or together to predict a phenotype.”

With microbial data, you can use a certain microbe as a proxy phenotype or indicator trait.

METHANE EMISSIONS

Lakamp explained it’s like estimating birth weight with hoof tape when you don’t have a scale; not a perfect measurement but better than nothing. In cattle, methane emissions are difficult to measure. There is expensive equipment that can calculate the emissions. He said, “As an alternative, you can swab an animal’s mouth or take a rumen sample to get a snapshot of the bacteria and archaea that live in that animal’s gut.”

People who have that methane measuring equipment can measure that same thing. “And then you can relate the results and say, ‘OK, if an animal has a higher proportion of these bacteria, then it is more likely to have a higher level of methane compared to other animals.’ So, you get a proxy for methane emissions. You can expand to other body sites for other traits.”

Another example: “You bring all your heifers in at weaning and take vaginal swabs which are sent to the lab,” Lakamp said. “Based on the swab showing their microbiome, the resulting list shows those heifers most likely to get pregnant down to those least likely. That’s pretty important, as raising replacements is not cheap, so this is one thing that can identify the best replacement heifers.”

The microbiome is a unique feature for that animal. By fitting the information into statistical models, it’s possible to remove some of the “noise” in the trait of interest and in theory get more accurate EPD estimates.

Lakamp said, “Since that sample also contains the animal’s own cells, you can take that sequenced DNA and you can genotype the animal from the same sample. Now you not only have microbial data but also have the animal genotype without a tissue sample or blood card.”

“With this combined information, you get the ‘pièce de résistance,'” Drew said. “You can predict phenotypes. Make a pretty good guess of what the animal will look like in the future, how much will they gain, how much methane will they produce, what is their fertility going to be, all based on this type of information.”

HOW HE WON

To win, Lakamp knew he had to get the Shark’s attention. “Our pitch which was to last 2 to 3 minutes, followed by questions from the Sharks. I took that to heart and made my presentation relatable. It helped that the location was at a brewery which allowed us to be light-hearted and not get bogged down in scientific detail.”

BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation. The competition, sponsored by the Beef Research Fund, was developed with the goal of increasing student involvement in the annual meeting. Lakamp praised the BIF organizers for including such a fun event to draw attention to the research of graduate students. Students also highlighted research through a poster contest.

Kansas State University graduate students Dani Stock and Will Shafer placed second and third in the Shark competition, receiving $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

As this is the topic of his dissertation, Lakamp was prepared for the questions, thanks to the help of his adviser, Matt Spangler. “He helped me work through potential tripping points so none of the questions were out of left field. They asked about how this works mathematically and how does the microbiome change over time. Cost is always an issue, of course, so one Shark wanted to know about that. Another Shark asked where this information would be stored.”

Lakamp believes all the tools are available. It’s a matter doing further research to demonstrate potential benefits, building infrastructure, and educating producers. There are a lot of factors that determine cost, but in general additional work needs to be done before the cost/benefit is clear for commercial producers.

His passion for research comes from his early experience. “I didn’t grow up on a ranch, but as a youth I showed livestock. Our family didn’t have the money to purchase show animals, so I figured out how to use semen straws so I could breed cattle into the winner circle. At 10 or 12, I knew I wanted to be an animal geneticist, so I could ‘breed the best cows.'”

Lakamp will complete work for his doctorate at Lincoln in December. His undergraduate degree was from Southern Illinois at Carbondale. He worked in the industry before returning to complete his master’s degree at Kansas State University with Megan Rolf.

Once he completes his degree, he plans to be a professor where he can teach and research to help the next generation in advancing science to get the information producers need.

“I have a lot of ideas for the future of the cattle industry,” Lakamp said. “Many are based on increasing efficiencies in using genetics. BIF brings together a lot of savvy individuals, scientists and producers, to talk about ideas and implementation for the betterment of the industry.”

Receiving the $3,000 scholarship is great, but Lakamp said, “Being recognized by the industry and academic experts was the biggest prize. They encourage me by indicating that I should pursue this idea, go down this path, and make it a reality.”