MAHA report draft shows focus on children’s health 

President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Commission report to be released this afternoon at the White House is titled “Making Our Children Healthy Again: Assessment” and it focuses mostly on children’s health and a description of what the authors see as the reasons American children are unhealthy today.

The Hagstrom Report obtained a copy of a draft that says it is embargoed but does not state a release time. The White House event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. The commission is chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is also a member of the commission.

Much of the report reads like a criticism from the left that goes farther than any Democratic administration would have dared publish. It demonstrates the impact of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement and Trump’s belief that Kennedy attracted liberal voters who had never voted Republican before.

The report contains statements that are far more likely to upset agribusiness than farmers although farm groups were the first to denounce the report.

It is highly critical of “corporate influence” and of medical journals that accept advertising. The report does not single out farm chemicals but talks about the cumulative exposure and calls for more studies.

Farm leaders have worried that the report would call for banning glyphosate, but last week Kennedy told a congressional committee that he would not interfere with its use. The report says, “The federal government will continue to regularly review the safety of these important crop protection tools.

“The report says the causes of children’s health problems are:

Poor diet filled with ultraprocessed foods.

Aggregation of environmental chemicals, meaning problems from exposure to the cumulative load of chemicals in the society.

Lack of physical activity and too much use of technology.

Overmedicalization due to overprescribing medications.