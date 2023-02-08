Make plans to attend CLA’s Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium

Cattle market outlook, Bureau of Animal Protection update, long-range weather, Beef Quality Assurance certification and more

AURORA, Colo — Register to attend the Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium next Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Hugo, Colo. This annual event, hosted by the Colorado Livestock Association, includes trade show exhibitors and a full day of informative presentations from experts across the industry.

For the first time, Matthew May, Feedlot Health Management Services, will share how all sectors of the beef industry can harness the power of their data to drive decision-making. May will lead a discussion on how to think outside the box about data collection and how the beef industry can collaborate to move the industry forward.

Rebecca Niemec, manager of the Bureau of Animal Protection program, will provide producers with an update on program activities since she was appointed to the position last February.

CattleFax Market Specialist Troy Applehans, will be on hand to share a market outlook. CattleFax is an industry leader in research, analysis and information for beef, grains, energy and protein sectors, including pork and poultry, as well as trade.

Back by popular demand, KKRV’s Chief Meteorologist and Weather5280’s Climate and Long-Range Forecast Specialist Brian Bledsoe, will provide a forecast for Colorado farmers and ranchers to assist them in strategizing for the future.

Need to renew your Beef Quality Assurance certification or earn a CLA Safety Group credit? Producers can receive both in the afternoon, led by Colorado BQA State Coordinator Libby Bigler.

Attendance is free, but please register for lunch by Feb. 10, 2023. Register online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org or call the CLA office at (970) 378-0500.

CLA is able to provide high-caliber meetings and events because of the support of our agribusiness partners. We would like to recognize and thank our meeting sponsors