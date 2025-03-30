Make your property wildfire-ready: Free workshop on April 8

Wildfires have dominated headlines not only in Nebraska but across the entire country, reminding us that no area is completely immune to the threat. While it might feel like such a disaster could never happen in your backyard, it’s always better to be prepared. By creating a fire-smart landscape and following FIREWISE practices, you can significantly reduce the risk of damage to your property. Defensible spaces, fire-conscious planning, and thoughtful landscape management all play a crucial role in helping protect your home from wildfire.

Wildfires behave according to three key factors: fuels, weather, and topography. Of these, fuel is the only one humans can influence. Creating a defensible space establishes a buffer zone around your home or property and reduces the available fuel for fires, which in turn helps slow their spread.

FIRE-RESISTANT PLANTS

Not all plants are created equal when it comes to fire risk. Certain plant traits can increase their flammability, including high oil or resin content, low moisture levels, and tall or open growth forms. On the other hand, plants with low oil content, high moisture levels, compact growth, and drought-tolerant characteristics tend to be more fire-resistant.

When planning your landscape, it’s not just about avoiding flammable plants; it’s about selecting the right plant for the right place. Consider how and where each plant is placed, and how it will be managed, rather than simply focusing on its flammability. Your goal should be to create an aesthetically pleasing landscape that is also fire-ready.

To keep your property safe year-round, it’s crucial to regularly evaluate your landscape and remove any dead, dry plants, branches or leaves before fire season starts. Make sure to clear any combustible debris from around decks and under eaves, and be mindful of equipment use in dry conditions, as sparks can be a hazard. Routine maintenance, including pruning and clearing overgrown plants, is key to reducing fuel and keeping your property fire-safe.

To help you take proactive steps in preparing your property, Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County and the Nebraska Forest Service are hosting a free Wildfire Ready Workshop on April 8, 2025. The event will be held at the Buffalo County Extension office at 6:30 p.m., where experts will provide practical advice on making your property wildfire-ready.

In addition to experts from Nebraska Extension and the Forest Service, you’ll hear from representatives of Buffalo County Emergency Management, Nebraska Game and Parks, the Central Platte Natural Resource District, and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department. Topics will include the wildland-urban interface, the FIREWISE initiative, Fire Smart Landscaping, and local cost-share opportunities to help with fire-preparedness improvements.

To reserve your spot, please RSVP by April 4 by calling the Nebraska Extension office in Buffalo County at (308) 236-1235. Don’t wait for a wildfire to strike — take action now to protect your property and be ready for the unexpected. With a few simple changes, your landscape can become fire-smart and your property more prepared for any wildfire threat.