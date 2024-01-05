Making a plan instead of a resolution

I hope your Christmas and New Year holidays were blessing to you and your families. I plan to tell you some stories as they were told to me. If you get a chance give your source a letter to the editor or a call and let them know if you like the column. They like to hear from you the readers.

A few years back I was attending the last Nara Visa Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Little did all of us realize that this was the last year for this delightful little gathering. My tag line for years has been “Life is a journey not a destination and is best viewed from atop a good horse.” This philosophy is distilled down and magnified in the wonderful people I have been blessed to cross trails with on that journey of life. This gathering in the quiet and unassuming setting of Nara Visa, N.M., was an exemplar example.

One of the fine folks I happen to cross paths with was the chuckwagon cook for the event that year. A sure ’nuff born in his boots American cowboy, Rhett Cauble. Now as his story began to unfold he said to me, as I recall, it was on the Pacheco Ranch north of Clayton, N.M., after the fall work and we had tallied a couple of calves short. I began the search for these wayward critters right off searching any time I was out in the different pastures. It was not very long until I found them about four miles from the house while feeding some mamma cows. I was in the feed truck so could not do anything about it right then, but I set in action a plan.

Here is how Rett built this story that he laid out for me. “I fed the cows right quick to hold them there and headed to the house to get a horse. The horse I selected for this little chore was my main gelding at the time, ole Barstool. Barstool was a Driftwood-Hancock mix and stood really tall, made you feel like you was sitting on a tall bar stool, hence his name. Now Barstool was known to hump up some, so I caught him and saddled up then loped him around some to settle him down ‘cuz he was pretty fresh. I trailered him up and headed back to the pasture. There was a small rise about a quarter mile before I reached the cows so I stopped and jumped Barstool out as I figured it would be good to work out a few more kinks before we come into sight of the cattle. Then I loaded Barstool and headed on to the cows. When I got to the cows, I dumped some more cake out to be sure they would stick around and unloaded Barstool. Now that yearling steer was weighing about 750 and was busy eating with the cows. I tied my rope hard and fast and oozed in gentle working the steer to the outside and cut him out. I turned Barstool loose on him because he would track pretty good. I did fail to mention Barstool was blind in one eye, came in one day at the JAs with it knocked out. Had caught it on a mesquite. We went about 10 steps when Barstool had me right where I needed to be, so I threw a loop and got lucky and caught that steer, true story! It happens now and again.

Now Barstool stops hard. He was still fresh, so I did not ask him to do it, but he did anyway. Anyhow I looped the steer, and Barstool planted hard. Seven hundred and fifty pounds hit the end of that rope and it pulled tight. That saddle cinch jerked tight, and Barstool kissed it. He goes bucking past the yearling, with the yearling on his blind side. I just pushed the eject button, bailed off the left side and went rolling. I hurried to get up because I wanted to see the wreck. Maybe he will step over that rope, but I am expecting to see a good wreck, being tied hard and fast.

When I got sat down and looked up Barstool bucks that saddle over his neck and off his head stripping the bridle off on the way and that yearling is dragging my saddle smooth off. Barstool, with his head up and tail in the air was headed back toward the house at a dead run. So, I just sat there on my butt with the cows eating cake behind me, I was wondering how I was going to get my saddle back.

I was between the cows and where the yearling had run off. That yearling dragged my saddle out there about 100 yards, then stopped to breathe. He wanted to come back to the cows, and he did not see me just sitting there. He headed straight back toward me and the cows, never seeing me sitting there in the grass. So, I sat real still because he was bringing that saddle real close to where I was. I sat real still until that saddle was a close as it was going to get, then I made a lunge and caught hold of the rear cinch and started dragging along on my belly. He dragged me along 50 yards or so ’til he began to slow. Then I got over on my butt with my feet in front and I dug in for all I could, and he began to tire a bit and turned toward me and faced up and sulled up, out of breath. I thought a little while he caught his breath and while he did I waited looked around and caught my breath, picked up my saddle keeping a good tension on the rope. I got round behind him and backed him toward the pickup and trailer.

When I got near the front of the pickup I ran over and throwed my saddle over the grille guard and lashed my saddle to it. My rope was about 30 feet long and I figured I could just about work him around to the open door on the trailer. But he was tired and laid down, so I walked up to him and tied him down, then, took off my rope releasing him from my saddle. I backed the trailer right up to him and using the trailer door as a wing jumped him up and into the trailer closed the door and drove to the house. As I drove into the yard Barstool was there waiting for me eating on some hay at the stack already stripped of all tack and ready to turn out.

That was pretty much it.”

Ride with me through a thought on the value of a plan

Plan versus Resolution.

The New Year is upon us.

One more time around the Sun

Some start making resolutions.

About things that they want done.

But resolutions seem awful tight,

No room to rearrange.

A Plan might fit better.

You have something you can change.

It might surprise you to know,

That when you’re working cattle,

You often need to tweak a plan,

If you aim to win the battle.

So, as you begin your New Year,

Resolutions might fit your range.

But I suggest a well laid plan,

Then as needed you can change.